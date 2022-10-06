FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw scored two late goals in the second half to slide past a fierce Columbia City team at Spuller Stadium. The win sets up a top 20 showdown between No. 16 Warsaw and No. 17 Homestead in the sectional championship on Saturday.

Class 3A Sectional 6 at Carroll High School

DeKalb 5 South Side 0

Snider 5 Carroll 0

Class 3A Sectional 7 at Northrop High School

Columbia City 1 Warsaw 3

Homestead 9 Wayne 0

Class 2A Sectional 20 at NorthWood

East Noble 0 NorthWood 3

Angola 2 Lakeland 0

Class 2A Sectional 22 at Culver Academies

Culver Academies 0 Leo 2

Concordia — Tippecanoe Valley —

Class 2A Sectional 23 at Bellmont

Bellmont 2 Norwell 1

Marion 0 Woodlan 4

Class A Sectional 39 at Eastbrook

Wabash 0 Manchester 0 (Wabash advances on penalty kicks)

Blackford 0 Eastbrook 1

Class A Sectional 40 at Canterbury

South Adams 1 Lakewood Park Christian 3

Blackhawk Christian 0 Canterbury 2