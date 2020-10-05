10/5 Inside The Zone – Week Eight Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conference races are heating up, and that’s especially true in the Northeast Eight where the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” will feature Leo on the road at Columbia City.

The Lions go into week eight atop the NE8 standings at 5-0 in conference, with Columbia City and Norwell right behind at 4-1.

That match-up between the Lions and Eagles takes center stage on this week’s “Inside The Zone” with Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini.