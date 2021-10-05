10/5 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 5, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (15) 7-0 318 1
- Westfield – 6-1 274 2
- Merrillville (1) 7-0 256 3
- Carmel – 6-1 232 4
- Hamilton Southeastern – 6-1 154 6
- Brownsburg – 5-2 140 7
- Lawrence North – 5-1 124 8
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 6-1 88 9
- Warren Central – 5-2 88 5
- Chesterton – 6-1 48 10
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 24. Fishers 12. Indpls Ben Davis 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (16) 7-0 320 1
- Decatur Central – 6-1 286 4
- Lafayette Harrison – 6-1 222 5
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 5-1 206 6
- Valparaiso – 6-1 192 2
- Bloomington South – 6-1 152 3
- Concord – 6-1 120 9
- Kokomo – 6-1 60 NR
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-3 58 8
- Mishawaka – 5-2 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 42. Bloomington North 28. Michigan City 18. Castle 6.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Roncalli (15) 7-0 316 1
- Leo (1) 7-0 274 2
- Jasper – 7-0 248 3
- E. Central – 6-1 228 5
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 6-1 196 6
- Ev. Memorial – 6-1 144 7
- Mooresville – 5-2 112 4
- Indpls Chatard – 3-4 82 9
- New Prairie – 6-1 72 10
- Northview – 5-1 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Logansport 32. Martinsville 8. Hobart 8.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (14) 7-0 316 1
- Gibson Southern (1) 6-1 268 T2
- Indpls Brebeuf (1) 6-1 266 T2
- Danville – 6-1 216 4
- Lawrenceburg – 6-1 176 6
- Brownstown – 7-0 144 7
- Tippecanoe Valley – 7-0 110 8
- Norwell – 6-1 88 9
- Tri-West – 5-2 48 10
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 6-1 46 5
Others receiving votes: Western Boone 26. Calumet 16. Sullivan 14. Owen Valley 10. Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ft. Wayne Luers (16) 7-0 320 1
- Eastbrook – 6-0 268 2
- Heritage Christian – 7-0 224 3
- Tipton – 7-0 204 4
- Eastside – 7-0 194 5
- Linton – 7-0 166 6
- Andrean – 5-2 140 7
- Ev. Mater Dei – 5-2 106 8
- Speedway – 6-1 64 9
- Centerville – 6-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 16. Monrovia 12. N. Posey 6. Central Noble 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (12) 7-0 288 1
- Monroe Central (2) 7-0 282 2
- Adams Central (1) 6-1 268 3
- Winamac – 5-0 230 4
- S. Putnam – 6-1 172 5
- Covenant Christian – 5-2 150 6
- S. Adams – 5-2 114 7
- Parke Heritage – 5-2 80 8
- Springs Valley – 5-1 56 9
- Churubusco – 5-2 38 10
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 22. N. Central (Farmersburg) 20. N. Judson 20. Perry Central 20.