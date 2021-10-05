10/5 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 5, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (15) 7-0 318 1
  2. Westfield – 6-1 274 2
  3. Merrillville (1) 7-0 256 3
  4. Carmel – 6-1 232 4
  5. Hamilton Southeastern – 6-1 154 6
  6. Brownsburg – 5-2 140 7
  7. Lawrence North – 5-1 124 8
  8. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 6-1 88 9
  9. Warren Central – 5-2 88 5
  10. Chesterton – 6-1 48 10
    Others receiving votes: Warsaw 24. Fishers 12. Indpls Ben Davis 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (16) 7-0 320 1
  2. Decatur Central – 6-1 286 4
  3. Lafayette Harrison – 6-1 222 5
  4. Ft. Wayne Snider – 5-1 206 6
  5. Valparaiso – 6-1 192 2
  6. Bloomington South – 6-1 152 3
  7. Concord – 6-1 120 9
  8. Kokomo – 6-1 60 NR
  9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-3 58 8
  10. Mishawaka – 5-2 50 NR
    Others receiving votes: Zionsville 42. Bloomington North 28. Michigan City 18. Castle 6.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Roncalli (15) 7-0 316 1
  2. Leo (1) 7-0 274 2
  3. Jasper – 7-0 248 3
  4. E. Central – 6-1 228 5
  5. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 6-1 196 6
  6. Ev. Memorial – 6-1 144 7
  7. Mooresville – 5-2 112 4
  8. Indpls Chatard – 3-4 82 9
  9. New Prairie – 6-1 72 10
  10. Northview – 5-1 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: Logansport 32. Martinsville 8. Hobart 8.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (14) 7-0 316 1
  2. Gibson Southern (1) 6-1 268 T2
  3. Indpls Brebeuf (1) 6-1 266 T2
  4. Danville – 6-1 216 4
  5. Lawrenceburg – 6-1 176 6
  6. Brownstown – 7-0 144 7
  7. Tippecanoe Valley – 7-0 110 8
  8. Norwell – 6-1 88 9
  9. Tri-West – 5-2 48 10
  10. Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 6-1 46 5
    Others receiving votes: Western Boone 26. Calumet 16. Sullivan 14. Owen Valley 10. Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Luers (16) 7-0 320 1
  2. Eastbrook – 6-0 268 2
  3. Heritage Christian – 7-0 224 3
  4. Tipton – 7-0 204 4
  5. Eastside – 7-0 194 5
  6. Linton – 7-0 166 6
  7. Andrean – 5-2 140 7
  8. Ev. Mater Dei – 5-2 106 8
  9. Speedway – 6-1 64 9
  10. Centerville – 6-0 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 16. Monrovia 12. N. Posey 6. Central Noble 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 7-0 288 1
  2. Monroe Central (2) 7-0 282 2
  3. Adams Central (1) 6-1 268 3
  4. Winamac – 5-0 230 4
  5. S. Putnam – 6-1 172 5
  6. Covenant Christian – 5-2 150 6
  7. S. Adams – 5-2 114 7
  8. Parke Heritage – 5-2 80 8
  9. Springs Valley – 5-1 56 9
  10. Churubusco – 5-2 38 10
    Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 22. N. Central (Farmersburg) 20. N. Judson 20. Perry Central 20.

