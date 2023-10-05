FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With some girls soccer sectional semifinal matches postponed due to rain, a few area teams shined in slick conditions on Thursday.
Class 2A top 10 programs Leo and Bishop Dwenger dominated in their semifinal games, pitting the two against each other for a sectional championship on Saturday.
Scroll below for a full scoreboard around northeast Indiana.
Class 3A
Sectional 6 at DeKalb
South Side 0 DeKalb 6
Snider 1 Carroll 5
Sectional 7 at Warsaw (POSTPONED TO SATURDAY)
Homestead — Northrop —
Columbia City — Wayne —
Class 2A
Sectional 20 at Lakeland
NorthWood 1 East Noble 0
Angola 2 Lakeland 6
Sectional 22 at Leo
Tippecanoe Valley 0 Bishop Dwenger 14
Leo 4 Culver Academies 0
Sectional 23 at Norwell
Norwell 1 Bellmont 3
New Haven 0 Heritage 9
Class A
Sectional 36 at Central Noble (POSTPONED TO FRIDAY)
Westview — Elkhart Christian Academy —
Bethany Christian — Central Noble —
Sectional 39 at Wabash
Blackford 0 Manchester 4
Wabash 0 Eastbrook 8
Sectional 40 at Blackhawk Christian (POSTPONED TO FRIDAY)
Bishop Luers — Canterbury —
Lakewood Park — Blackhawk Christian —