FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With some girls soccer sectional semifinal matches postponed due to rain, a few area teams shined in slick conditions on Thursday.

Class 2A top 10 programs Leo and Bishop Dwenger dominated in their semifinal games, pitting the two against each other for a sectional championship on Saturday.

Scroll below for a full scoreboard around northeast Indiana.

Class 3A

Sectional 6 at DeKalb

South Side 0 DeKalb 6

Snider 1 Carroll 5

Sectional 7 at Warsaw (POSTPONED TO SATURDAY)

Homestead — Northrop —

Columbia City — Wayne —

Class 2A

Sectional 20 at Lakeland

NorthWood 1 East Noble 0

Angola 2 Lakeland 6

Sectional 22 at Leo

Tippecanoe Valley 0 Bishop Dwenger 14

Leo 4 Culver Academies 0

Sectional 23 at Norwell

Norwell 1 Bellmont 3

New Haven 0 Heritage 9

Class A

Sectional 36 at Central Noble (POSTPONED TO FRIDAY)

Westview — Elkhart Christian Academy —

Bethany Christian — Central Noble —

Sectional 39 at Wabash

Blackford 0 Manchester 4

Wabash 0 Eastbrook 8

Sectional 40 at Blackhawk Christian (POSTPONED TO FRIDAY)

Bishop Luers — Canterbury —

Lakewood Park — Blackhawk Christian —