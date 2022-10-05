WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 14 Warsaw defeated previously unbeaten 3A no. 11 Northrop 1- 0 on a goal from Javier Encisco to headline boys soccer sectional semifinal action in northeast Indiana on Wednesday night.
3A Sectional 6 at DeKalb HS
Snider 1 DeKalb 0
New Haven 0 Carroll 8
3A Sectional 7 at Warsaw HS
Warsaw 1 Northrop 0
Homestead 3 Columbia City 1
2A Sectional 20 at Angola HS
NorthWood 2 West Noble 0
Angola 2 Garrett 1 (F-OT)
2A Sectional 22 at Wabash HS
Manchester 6 Tippecanoe Valley 0
Concordia 2 Culver Academy 6
2A Sectional 23 at Heritage HS
Bellmont 0 Canterbury 1
Bishop Luers 0 Heritage 1 (F-PK)
2A Sectional 24 at Delta HS
Jay County 2 Mississinewa 1
Eastbrook 3 Delta 2
1A Sectional 36 at Central Noble HS
Blackhawk Christian 9 Prairie Heights 0
Lakewood Park Christian 0 Westview 8