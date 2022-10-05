WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 14 Warsaw defeated previously unbeaten 3A no. 11 Northrop 1- 0 on a goal from Javier Encisco to headline boys soccer sectional semifinal action in northeast Indiana on Wednesday night.

3A Sectional 6 at DeKalb HS

Snider 1 DeKalb 0

New Haven 0 Carroll 8

3A Sectional 7 at Warsaw HS

Warsaw 1 Northrop 0

Homestead 3 Columbia City 1

2A Sectional 20 at Angola HS

NorthWood 2 West Noble 0

Angola 2 Garrett 1 (F-OT)

2A Sectional 22 at Wabash HS

Manchester 6 Tippecanoe Valley 0

Concordia 2 Culver Academy 6

2A Sectional 23 at Heritage HS

Bellmont 0 Canterbury 1

Bishop Luers 0 Heritage 1 (F-PK)

2A Sectional 24 at Delta HS

Jay County 2 Mississinewa 1

Eastbrook 3 Delta 2

1A Sectional 36 at Central Noble HS

Blackhawk Christian 9 Prairie Heights 0

Lakewood Park Christian 0 Westview 8