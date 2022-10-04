FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 11 Canterbury got two goals and an assist from Addisen Sigler as the Cavaliers topped Bishop Luers 4-1 on the first night of girls sectional soccer play.
Girls Sectional Soccer Scores:
3A Sectional 6 at Carroll HS
North Side 0 Carroll 13
3A Sectional 7 at Northrop HS
Columbia City 4 Huntington North 3 (PK)
Warsaw 1 Northrop 1 (1ST)
2A Sectional 20 at NorthWood HS
West Noble 0 East Noble 1
NorthWood — Wawasee —
2A Sectional 21 at Mississinewa HS
Western 3 Oak Hill 0
Peru — Mississinewa —
2A Sectional 22 at Culver Academy
Culver Academy — Bishop Dwenger —
Garrett — Leo —
2A Sectional 23 at Bellmont HS
New Haven 0 Bellmont 10
Heritage — Norwell —
1A Sectional 39 at Eastbrook HS
Eastbrook 4 North Miami 0
1A Sectional 40 at Canterbury HS
Canterbury 4 Bishop Luers 1
Boys Sectional Soccer Scores:
3A Sectional 4 at Elkhart
Concord 10 East Noble 0
2A Sectional 22 at Wabash HS
Bishop Dwenger 0 Concordia 3
Rochester 0 Culver Academy 11
2A Sectional 23 at Heritage HS
Bishop Luers 3 Norwell 0
Leo — Heritage —
2A Sectional 24 at Delta HS
Blackford 1 Eastbrook 7
Delta — Yorktown —