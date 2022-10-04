FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 11 Canterbury got two goals and an assist from Addisen Sigler as the Cavaliers topped Bishop Luers 4-1 on the first night of girls sectional soccer play.

Girls Sectional Soccer Scores:

3A Sectional 6 at Carroll HS

North Side 0 Carroll 13

3A Sectional 7 at Northrop HS

Columbia City 4 Huntington North 3 (PK)

Warsaw 1 Northrop 1 (1ST)

2A Sectional 20 at NorthWood HS

West Noble 0 East Noble 1

NorthWood — Wawasee —

2A Sectional 21 at Mississinewa HS

Western 3 Oak Hill 0

Peru — Mississinewa —

2A Sectional 22 at Culver Academy

Culver Academy — Bishop Dwenger —

Garrett — Leo —

2A Sectional 23 at Bellmont HS

New Haven 0 Bellmont 10

Heritage — Norwell —

1A Sectional 39 at Eastbrook HS

Eastbrook 4 North Miami 0

1A Sectional 40 at Canterbury HS

Canterbury 4 Bishop Luers 1

Boys Sectional Soccer Scores:

3A Sectional 4 at Elkhart

Concord 10 East Noble 0

2A Sectional 22 at Wabash HS

Bishop Dwenger 0 Concordia 3

Rochester 0 Culver Academy 11

2A Sectional 23 at Heritage HS

Bishop Luers 3 Norwell 0

Leo — Heritage —

2A Sectional 24 at Delta HS

Blackford 1 Eastbrook 7

Delta — Yorktown —