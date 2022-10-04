The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 4, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Brownsburg (14) 7-0 370 1 Center Grove (5) 6-1 350 2 Indpls Cathedral – 5-1 286 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 7-0 270 4 Carmel – 5-2 210 5 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 7-0 192 6 Crown Point – 7-0 138 8 Fishers – 5-2 94 9 Indpls Ben Davis – 4-3 82 7 Westfield – 4-3 36 10

Others receiving votes: Penn 30. Elkhart 22. Lawrence Central 10.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Merrillville (11) 6-1 332 2 Ft. Wayne Snider (5) 6-1 326 3 Whiteland (2) 6-1 286 4 Bloomington South – 6-1 226 5 Mishawaka – 6-1 216 1 Lafayette Harrison – 6-1 192 6 Ft. Wayne North – 5-2 162 7 Franklin – 5-2 124 8 Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-2 72 10 Valparaiso – 4-3 30 9

Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 6. Castle 4. Ev. North 4.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

New Palestine (17) 7-0 376 1 Indpls Roncalli (2) 7-0 334 2 NorthWood – 7-0 284 3 E. Central – 6-1 218 4 Kokomo – 7-0 190 6

(tie) New Prairie – 7-0 190 5 Ev. Reitz – 7-0 178 8 Martinsville – 6-1 174 7 Indpls Brebeuf – 4-2 74 10 Mooresville – 5-2 38 9

Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 12. Columbia City 10. Logansport 8. Ev. Memorial 2. Jasper 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

W. Lafayette (13) 7-0 346 1 Gibson Southern (1) 7-0 302 2 Norwell (1) 7-0 274 4 Oak Hill – 7-0 210 5 Indpls Chatard (3) 4-3 198 3 Hanover Central – 7-0 164 6 Owen Valley – 7-0 116 7 Western Boone – 6-1 96 8 Lawrenceburg – 6-1 82 9 Tri-West – 5-2 46 10

Others receiving votes: Southridge 38. Guerin Catholic 34. Tippecanoe Valley 26. Calumet 18. Yorktown 18. Vincennes 6. Jimtown 6.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Linton (14) 7-0 330 1 Andrean (2) 5-2 302 2 LaVille (2) 7-0 286 3 Ev. Mater Dei – 5-2 252 4 Indpls Scecina – 6-1 222 5 Lafayette Catholic – 5-2 144 7 Triton Central – 5-2 130 6 Heritage Christian – 5-2 106 8 Rochester – 6-1 54 NR Ft. Wayne Luers – 3-4 38 10

Others receiving votes: Southmont 34. Eastside 30. Eastbrook 22. Perry Central 12. S. Vermillion 8. Cass 8. N. Posey 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs