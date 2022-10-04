The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 4, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Brownsburg (14) 7-0 370 1
- Center Grove (5) 6-1 350 2
- Indpls Cathedral – 5-1 286 3
- Hamilton Southeastern – 7-0 270 4
- Carmel – 5-2 210 5
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 7-0 192 6
- Crown Point – 7-0 138 8
- Fishers – 5-2 94 9
- Indpls Ben Davis – 4-3 82 7
- Westfield – 4-3 36 10
Others receiving votes: Penn 30. Elkhart 22. Lawrence Central 10.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Merrillville (11) 6-1 332 2
- Ft. Wayne Snider (5) 6-1 326 3
- Whiteland (2) 6-1 286 4
- Bloomington South – 6-1 226 5
- Mishawaka – 6-1 216 1
- Lafayette Harrison – 6-1 192 6
- Ft. Wayne North – 5-2 162 7
- Franklin – 5-2 124 8
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-2 72 10
- Valparaiso – 4-3 30 9
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 6. Castle 4. Ev. North 4.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (17) 7-0 376 1
- Indpls Roncalli (2) 7-0 334 2
- NorthWood – 7-0 284 3
- E. Central – 6-1 218 4
- Kokomo – 7-0 190 6
(tie) New Prairie – 7-0 190 5
- Ev. Reitz – 7-0 178 8
- Martinsville – 6-1 174 7
- Indpls Brebeuf – 4-2 74 10
- Mooresville – 5-2 38 9
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 12. Columbia City 10. Logansport 8. Ev. Memorial 2. Jasper 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (13) 7-0 346 1
- Gibson Southern (1) 7-0 302 2
- Norwell (1) 7-0 274 4
- Oak Hill – 7-0 210 5
- Indpls Chatard (3) 4-3 198 3
- Hanover Central – 7-0 164 6
- Owen Valley – 7-0 116 7
- Western Boone – 6-1 96 8
- Lawrenceburg – 6-1 82 9
- Tri-West – 5-2 46 10
Others receiving votes: Southridge 38. Guerin Catholic 34. Tippecanoe Valley 26. Calumet 18. Yorktown 18. Vincennes 6. Jimtown 6.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Linton (14) 7-0 330 1
- Andrean (2) 5-2 302 2
- LaVille (2) 7-0 286 3
- Ev. Mater Dei – 5-2 252 4
- Indpls Scecina – 6-1 222 5
- Lafayette Catholic – 5-2 144 7
- Triton Central – 5-2 130 6
- Heritage Christian – 5-2 106 8
- Rochester – 6-1 54 NR
- Ft. Wayne Luers – 3-4 38 10
Others receiving votes: Southmont 34. Eastside 30. Eastbrook 22. Perry Central 12. S. Vermillion 8. Cass 8. N. Posey 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (16) 7-0 348 1
- Adams Central (1) 7-0 314 2
- N. Judson (1) 7-0 288 3
- N. Decatur – 7-0 250 4
- Carroll (Flora) – 7-0 196 5
- Tecumseh – 7-0 150 7
- S. Putnam – 6-1 138 8
- Tri – 7-0 100 NR
- S. Adams – 5-2 80 9
- Sheridan – 6-1 78 10
Others receiving votes: Providence 18. Indpls Park Tudor 16. Madison-Grant 4.