The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 4, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Brownsburg (14) 7-0 370 1
  2. Center Grove (5) 6-1 350 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 5-1 286 3
  4. Hamilton Southeastern – 7-0 270 4
  5. Carmel – 5-2 210 5
  6. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 7-0 192 6
  7. Crown Point – 7-0 138 8
  8. Fishers – 5-2 94 9
  9. Indpls Ben Davis – 4-3 82 7
  10. Westfield – 4-3 36 10
    Others receiving votes: Penn 30. Elkhart 22. Lawrence Central 10.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Merrillville (11) 6-1 332 2
  2. Ft. Wayne Snider (5) 6-1 326 3
  3. Whiteland (2) 6-1 286 4
  4. Bloomington South – 6-1 226 5
  5. Mishawaka – 6-1 216 1
  6. Lafayette Harrison – 6-1 192 6
  7. Ft. Wayne North – 5-2 162 7
  8. Franklin – 5-2 124 8
  9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-2 72 10
  10. Valparaiso – 4-3 30 9
    Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 6. Castle 4. Ev. North 4.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (17) 7-0 376 1
  2. Indpls Roncalli (2) 7-0 334 2
  3. NorthWood – 7-0 284 3
  4. E. Central – 6-1 218 4
  5. Kokomo – 7-0 190 6
    (tie) New Prairie – 7-0 190 5
  6. Ev. Reitz – 7-0 178 8
  7. Martinsville – 6-1 174 7
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 4-2 74 10
  9. Mooresville – 5-2 38 9
    Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 12. Columbia City 10. Logansport 8. Ev. Memorial 2. Jasper 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (13) 7-0 346 1
  2. Gibson Southern (1) 7-0 302 2
  3. Norwell (1) 7-0 274 4
  4. Oak Hill – 7-0 210 5
  5. Indpls Chatard (3) 4-3 198 3
  6. Hanover Central – 7-0 164 6
  7. Owen Valley – 7-0 116 7
  8. Western Boone – 6-1 96 8
  9. Lawrenceburg – 6-1 82 9
  10. Tri-West – 5-2 46 10
    Others receiving votes: Southridge 38. Guerin Catholic 34. Tippecanoe Valley 26. Calumet 18. Yorktown 18. Vincennes 6. Jimtown 6.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Linton (14) 7-0 330 1
  2. Andrean (2) 5-2 302 2
  3. LaVille (2) 7-0 286 3
  4. Ev. Mater Dei – 5-2 252 4
  5. Indpls Scecina – 6-1 222 5
  6. Lafayette Catholic – 5-2 144 7
  7. Triton Central – 5-2 130 6
  8. Heritage Christian – 5-2 106 8
  9. Rochester – 6-1 54 NR
  10. Ft. Wayne Luers – 3-4 38 10
    Others receiving votes: Southmont 34. Eastside 30. Eastbrook 22. Perry Central 12. S. Vermillion 8. Cass 8. N. Posey 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (16) 7-0 348 1
  2. Adams Central (1) 7-0 314 2
  3. N. Judson (1) 7-0 288 3
  4. N. Decatur – 7-0 250 4
  5. Carroll (Flora) – 7-0 196 5
  6. Tecumseh – 7-0 150 7
  7. S. Putnam – 6-1 138 8
  8. Tri – 7-0 100 NR
  9. S. Adams – 5-2 80 9
  10. Sheridan – 6-1 78 10
    Others receiving votes: Providence 18. Indpls Park Tudor 16. Madison-Grant 4.