FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 19 Warsaw scored all three goals in the second half to beat Homestead 3-0 while 3A no. 20 Northrop topped Huntington North 4-0 as both the Tigers and Bruins advance to the sectional championship match with semifinal wins on Wednesday night.

3A at Huntington North

Homestead 0 Warsaw 3

Huntington North 0 Northrop 4

3A at New Haven

Carroll 5 North Side 0

Snider 2 New Haven 0

2A at NorthWood

West Noble 8 Lakeland 0

NorthWood 3 Garrett 0

2A at Concordia

Bishop Dwenger 2 Culver Academy 1 (OT)

Concordia 5 Tippecanoe Valley 0

2A at Woodlan

Bishop Luers 0 Leo 2

Heritage 1 Canterbury 1 (Heritage advances on PKs)

2A at Mississsinewa

Jay County 3 New Castle 1

Eastbrook 1 Mississinewa 3

1A at Central Noble

Central Noble 2 Blackhawk Christian 9

Lakewood Park 0 Westview 6