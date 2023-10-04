FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 19 Warsaw scored all three goals in the second half to beat Homestead 3-0 while 3A no. 20 Northrop topped Huntington North 4-0 as both the Tigers and Bruins advance to the sectional championship match with semifinal wins on Wednesday night.
3A at Huntington North
Homestead 0 Warsaw 3
Huntington North 0 Northrop 4
3A at New Haven
Carroll 5 North Side 0
Snider 2 New Haven 0
2A at NorthWood
West Noble 8 Lakeland 0
NorthWood 3 Garrett 0
2A at Concordia
Bishop Dwenger 2 Culver Academy 1 (OT)
Concordia 5 Tippecanoe Valley 0
2A at Woodlan
Bishop Luers 0 Leo 2
Heritage 1 Canterbury 1 (Heritage advances on PKs)
2A at Mississsinewa
Jay County 3 New Castle 1
Eastbrook 1 Mississinewa 3
1A at Central Noble
Central Noble 2 Blackhawk Christian 9
Lakewood Park 0 Westview 6