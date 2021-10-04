10/4 Boys Soccer Sectionals – Snider rallies to top Carroll, Northrop downs DeKalb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Down 1-0 at the half Snider rallied to defeat Carroll 2-1 while Northrop had no problem in a 8-2 win over DeKalb as play at the 3A boys soccer sectional at Carroll High School got underway on Monday night.
3A Sectional 6 at Carroll
Snider 2 Carroll 1
DeKalb 2 Northrop 8
3A Sectional 7 at New Haven
Wayne 0 Homestead 9
Huntington North 3 South Side 0
3A Sectional 5 at Goshen
Northridge 1 Penn 3
Goshen 4 Concord 2
2A Sectional 20 at Wawasee
Garrett 0 NorthWood 8
Wawasee 1 West Noble 7
2A Sectional 21 at Mississinewa
Mississinewa 0 Northwestern 1
Tipton 0 Western 8
2A Sectional 22 at Canterbury
Tippecanoe Valley 0 Argos 6
2A Sectional 23 at Norwell
Bishop Luers 1 Bishop Dwenger 2
2A Sectional 24 at Yorktown
New Castle 2 Blackford 1
1A Sectional 35 at Westview
Prairie Heights 0 Bethany Christian 6