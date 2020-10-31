10/30 Highlight Zone – Sectional Semifinals

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead bested Snider in the “Game of the Week,” Warsaw knocked off Carroll, Leo edged NorthWood, and Luers handed Fairfield its first loss of the season on a busy sectional semifinals night on the Highlight Zone!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss