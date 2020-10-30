10/30 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Starting this Friday Fort Wayne Community Schools will no longer allow fans at FWCS events, citing and increased spread of COVID-19.

The ban on fans will impact athletic and non-athletic events, including sectional semi-final football action on Friday night. The only FWCS football program hosting a sectional semi-final game this Friday is North Side, as the Legends will host Northrop at Chambers Field in 5A sectional 11 play.