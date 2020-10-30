10/30 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

10/30/20 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS SCORES
6A Sectional 3
Carroll — Warsaw —
Snider — Homestead —
5A Sectional 11
Northrop — North Side —
Anderson — Bishop Dwenger —
4A Sectional 19
East Noble — DeKalb —
NorthWood — Leo —
4A Sectional 20
South Side — Marion —
Wayne — Delta —
3A Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian — Tippecanoe Valley —
West Noble — Jimtown —
3A Sectional 27
Concordia — Oak Hill —
Maconaquah — Norwell —
2A Sectional 34
Pioneer — LaVille —
Bremen — Wabash —
2A Sectional 35
Prairie Heights — Eastside —
Bishop Luers — Fairfield —
1A Sectional 43
Madison-Grant — Tri-Central —
South Adams — Monroe Central —
1A Sectional 44
Triton — Adams Central —
Caston — Southwood —