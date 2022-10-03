MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 5 Canterbury scored three times in the first 18 minutes on the way to a 10-2 victory over Woodlan at Heritage High School as boys sectional soccer got underway on Monday evening.

Canterbury now faces Bellmont in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

3A Sectional 6 at DeKalb HS

South Side 0 Snider 1

North Side 0 DeKalb 3

3A Sectional 7 at Warsaw HS

Wayne 0 Warsaw 11

Huntington North 1 Northrop 2

2A Sectional 20 at Angola HS

Lakeland 1 NorthWood 6

West Noble 4 Wawasee 0

2A Sectional 22 at Wabash HS

Tippecanoe Valley 3 Wabash 1

2A Sectional 23 at Heritage HS

Canterbury 10 Woodlan 2

2A Sectional 24 at Delta HS

Jay County 5 New Castle 0

Centerville 1 Mississinewa 3

1A Sectional 36 at Central Noble HS

Central Noble 1 Westview 10