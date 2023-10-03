INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Brownsburg(11)7-03221
2. Center Grove(4)6-13022
3. Indpls Ben Davis(2)6-12903
4. Crown Point7-02164
5. Hamilton Southeastern6-12065
6. Westfield6-11487
7. Fishers5-21386
8. Indpls Cathedral5-21128
9. Penn6-17610
10. Carroll (Fort Wayne)5-234NR

Others receiving votes: Carmel 14. Warsaw 8. Lawrence North 2. Franklin Central 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Bloomington North(16)7-03361
2. Ft. Wayne Snider(1)6-13002
3. Bloomington South6-12743
4. Valparaiso5-22186
5. Lafayette Harrison6-11847
6. Plainfield6-11588
7. Merrillville5-21244
8. Decatur Central5-2929
(tie) Floyd Central6-19210
10. Mishawaka5-2785

Others receiving votes: Ev. North 12. Castle 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. E. Central(15)7-03361
2. Ev. Reitz(2)7-02982
3. New Haven7-02524
4. Northridge6-11985
5. New Palestine5-21747
6. Kokomo6-11686
7. Greenfield6-11328
8. Ev. Memorial6-11143
9. Mississinewa7-0709
10. New Prairie6-16210

Others receiving votes: E. Noble 30. NorthWood 24. Leo 10. Pendleton Hts. 2.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(17)7-03401
2. Hanover Central7-02503
3. Guerin Catholic5-22245
4. Hamilton Hts.7-02204
5. Tippecanoe Valley7-02027
6. Gibson Southern5-21586
7. Heritage Hills6-11348
8. Tri-West6-1969
9. Peru7-07210
10. Knox7-054NR

Others receiving votes: W. Lafayette 44. W. Noble 32. Batesville 24. Lawrenceburg 12. Southridge 4. Vincennes 4.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Triton Central(14)6-13262
2. Linton(2)6-12863
3. Brownstown(1)6-12624
4. N. Posey6-12086
5. LaVille6-11967
6. Bluffton6-11541
7. Ft. Wayne Luers5-21349
8. Alexandria6-1130T10
9. Heritage Christian5-2405
10. Eastbrook5-226NR
(tie) S. Vermillion6-126T10

Others receiving votes: Paoli 24. Lafayette Catholic 16. Indpls Scecina 14. Greencastle 12. Northeastern 10. Rochester 6.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(16)7-03201
2. Adams Central7-02682
3. Carroll (Flora)7-02543
4. Providence7-02024
5. Indpls Park Tudor7-01785
6. S. Putnam6-11406
7. Sheridan6-11387
8. Madison-Grant6-11008
9. N. White7-0609
10. Triton5-254NR

Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 24. S. Adams 18. N. Vermillion 4.