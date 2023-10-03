INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Brownsburg
|(11)
|7-0
|322
|1
|2. Center Grove
|(4)
|6-1
|302
|2
|3. Indpls Ben Davis
|(2)
|6-1
|290
|3
|4. Crown Point
|–
|7-0
|216
|4
|5. Hamilton Southeastern
|–
|6-1
|206
|5
|6. Westfield
|–
|6-1
|148
|7
|7. Fishers
|–
|5-2
|138
|6
|8. Indpls Cathedral
|–
|5-2
|112
|8
|9. Penn
|–
|6-1
|76
|10
|10. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
|–
|5-2
|34
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 14. Warsaw 8. Lawrence North 2. Franklin Central 2.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bloomington North
|(16)
|7-0
|336
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Snider
|(1)
|6-1
|300
|2
|3. Bloomington South
|–
|6-1
|274
|3
|4. Valparaiso
|–
|5-2
|218
|6
|5. Lafayette Harrison
|–
|6-1
|184
|7
|6. Plainfield
|–
|6-1
|158
|8
|7. Merrillville
|–
|5-2
|124
|4
|8. Decatur Central
|–
|5-2
|92
|9
|(tie) Floyd Central
|–
|6-1
|92
|10
|10. Mishawaka
|–
|5-2
|78
|5
Others receiving votes: Ev. North 12. Castle 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. E. Central
|(15)
|7-0
|336
|1
|2. Ev. Reitz
|(2)
|7-0
|298
|2
|3. New Haven
|–
|7-0
|252
|4
|4. Northridge
|–
|6-1
|198
|5
|5. New Palestine
|–
|5-2
|174
|7
|6. Kokomo
|–
|6-1
|168
|6
|7. Greenfield
|–
|6-1
|132
|8
|8. Ev. Memorial
|–
|6-1
|114
|3
|9. Mississinewa
|–
|7-0
|70
|9
|10. New Prairie
|–
|6-1
|62
|10
Others receiving votes: E. Noble 30. NorthWood 24. Leo 10. Pendleton Hts. 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(17)
|7-0
|340
|1
|2. Hanover Central
|–
|7-0
|250
|3
|3. Guerin Catholic
|–
|5-2
|224
|5
|4. Hamilton Hts.
|–
|7-0
|220
|4
|5. Tippecanoe Valley
|–
|7-0
|202
|7
|6. Gibson Southern
|–
|5-2
|158
|6
|7. Heritage Hills
|–
|6-1
|134
|8
|8. Tri-West
|–
|6-1
|96
|9
|9. Peru
|–
|7-0
|72
|10
|10. Knox
|–
|7-0
|54
|NR
Others receiving votes: W. Lafayette 44. W. Noble 32. Batesville 24. Lawrenceburg 12. Southridge 4. Vincennes 4.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Triton Central
|(14)
|6-1
|326
|2
|2. Linton
|(2)
|6-1
|286
|3
|3. Brownstown
|(1)
|6-1
|262
|4
|4. N. Posey
|–
|6-1
|208
|6
|5. LaVille
|–
|6-1
|196
|7
|6. Bluffton
|–
|6-1
|154
|1
|7. Ft. Wayne Luers
|–
|5-2
|134
|9
|8. Alexandria
|–
|6-1
|130
|T10
|9. Heritage Christian
|–
|5-2
|40
|5
|10. Eastbrook
|–
|5-2
|26
|NR
|(tie) S. Vermillion
|–
|6-1
|26
|T10
Others receiving votes: Paoli 24. Lafayette Catholic 16. Indpls Scecina 14. Greencastle 12. Northeastern 10. Rochester 6.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(16)
|7-0
|320
|1
|2. Adams Central
|–
|7-0
|268
|2
|3. Carroll (Flora)
|–
|7-0
|254
|3
|4. Providence
|–
|7-0
|202
|4
|5. Indpls Park Tudor
|–
|7-0
|178
|5
|6. S. Putnam
|–
|6-1
|140
|6
|7. Sheridan
|–
|6-1
|138
|7
|8. Madison-Grant
|–
|6-1
|100
|8
|9. N. White
|–
|7-0
|60
|9
|10. Triton
|–
|5-2
|54
|NR
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 24. S. Adams 18. N. Vermillion 4.