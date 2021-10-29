10/29 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

High School Sports
Posted:

6A Sectional 3
Homestead — Carroll —

5A Sectional 11
North Side — Bishop Dwenger —
Northrop — Snider —

4A Sectional 19
DeKalb — Leo —
Columbia City — Northridge —

4A Sectional 20
Wayne — Delta —
Mississinewa — New Haven —

3A Sectional 26
John Glenn — Jimtown —
Mishawaka Marian — Tippecanoe Valley —

3A Sectional 27
Concordia — Norwell —
Peru — Oak Hill —

2A Sectional 35
Eastside — Central Noble —
Bishop Luers — Prairie Heights —

2A Sectional 36
Eastbrook — Lapel —
Tipton — Alexandria —

1A Sectional 43
Monroe Central — South Adams —
Taylor — Union City —

1A Sectional 44
Triton — Northfield —
Southwood — Adams Central —

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

