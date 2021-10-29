10/29 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The City of Fort Wayne held a "Topping Off" ceremony to celebrate the placement of the final beam upon the structure for the Riverfront at Promenade Park mixed-use project, which will feature apartments, townhomes, a parking garage and commercial space.

On Friday, Mayor Tom Henry joined the Director of Community Development Nancy Townsend, developer Barrett & Stokely and other city leaders to celebrate the construction milestone.