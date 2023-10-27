FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Check back here throughout the night for updated local high school football scores from Friday, October 27.
6A Sectional 2
Carroll — Warsaw —
Elkhart — Penn —
6A Sectional 3
Fishers — Homestead —
Hamilton Southeastern — Northrop —
5A Sectional 12
Anderson — Snider —
Winner vs. North Side (Bye)
4A Sectional 18
Wawasee — Northridge —
S.B. Washington — NorthWood —
4A Sectional 19
Bishop Dwenger — DeKalb —
East Noble — Leo —
4A Sectional 20
Mississinewa — Columbia City —
Marion — Kokomo —
3A Sectional 26
Fairfield — John Glenn —
West Noble — Knox —
3A Sectional 27
Yorktown — Delta —
Garrett — Heritage —
3A Sectional 28
Maconaquah — Hamilton Heights —
Bishop Chatard — Guerin Catholic —
2A Sectional 35
Eastside — Bishop Luers —
Central Noble — Manchester —
2A Sectional 36
Tipton — Eastern —
Eastbrook — Bluffton —
1A Sectional 44
Madison-Grant — North Miami —
Adams Central — Southwood —
Ohio High School Football Playoffs – First Round
Division IV
Caledonia River Valley — Van Wert —
Bryan — Millersburg West Holmes —
Division VI
Paulding — Bluffton —
Division VII
Arlington — Antwerp —
Crestview — Tiffin Calvert —
Edon — Waynesville Goshen —