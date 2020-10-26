10/26 Inside The Zone – Sectional Semifinals Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 6A and 5A had bye weeks last Friday, the band is back together this Friday night for sectional semifinals on the Highlight Zone!

In this week’s all new edition of Inside The Zone, Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE sports director Glenn Marini break down all the key games in week 11.

That includes the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Snider heads to Homestead. Other key games in northeast Indiana include Carroll at Warsaw, Northrop at North Side, NorthWood at Leo, Concordia at Oak Hill, Luers at Fairfield, and South Adams at Monroe Central among others.