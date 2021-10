FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Companies across Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana are desperate to hire and yet some workers still can't seem to find a job.

"I think there isn't an employee shortage, I think there is a process and a system in which are in place that disqualify people," said Lisa Mungovan, owner of Mungovan HR Consulting, LLC. "The applicant tracking systems are automotive and the employer puts that ad out there of this is what we need. When an applicant submits their resume, if their words don't have matching words they get disqualified in less than a second."