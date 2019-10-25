10/25 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

4A SECTIONAL 19
East Noble — Northridge —
Columbia City — DeKalb —
Wawasee — NorthWood —
Angola — Leo —

4A SECTIONAL 20
Huntington North — South Side —
Delta — Mississinewa —
New Haven — Jay County —
Wayne — Marion —

3A SECTIONAL 26
Tippecanoe Valley — South Bend Washington —
Garrett — Jimtown —
Lakeland — Mishawaka Marian —
West Noble — John Glenn —

3A SECTIONAL 27
Bellmont — Norwell —
Concordia — Maconaquah —
Peru — Oak Hill —
Northwestern — Heritage —

2A SECTIONAL 34
Pioneer — Lewis Cass —
Delphi — Rochester —
Manchester — Bremen —
Wabash — LaVille —

2A SECTIONAL 35
Whitko — Prairie Heights —
Fairfield — Bluffton —
Central Noble — Bishop Luers —
Eastside — Woodlan —

2A SECTIONAL 36
Tipton — Frankton —
Eastbrook — Blackford —
Lapel — Eastern (Greentown) —
Alexandria — Elwood —

1A SECTIONAL 43
Madison-Grant — Taylor —
Wes-Del — Union City —
South Adams — Tri-Central —
Southern Wells — Monroe Central —

1A SECTIONAL 44
Southwood — Churubusco —
Northfield — Triton —
Fremont — North Miami —
Caston — Adams Central —

