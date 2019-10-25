10/25 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Bishop Dwenger is the last local girls soccer team still standing, as the 2A no. 9 Saints will head to semi-state on Saturday at South Bend St. Joseph to face 2A no. 6 Mishawaka Marian.

Dwenger (11-4-1) is coming off a 5-1 win over Western in the regional title game last Saturday night. Mishawaka Marian (16-4-2) defeated Wheeler 2-1 in their regional championship match.