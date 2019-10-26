10/25 Gem Of The Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dallas Schwaller hit Nick Neuenschwander in the back of the end zone for a picture perfect pitch-and-catch as the Adams Central duo brought home the Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honor for week 10!
