10/25 Gem Of The Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dallas Schwaller hit Nick Neuenschwander in the back of the end zone for a picture perfect pitch-and-catch as the Adams Central duo brought home the Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honor for week 10!

