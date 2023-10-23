FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional semifinals are set for this Friday night and to break down the local prep football scene Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports was in studio on Monday for an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

After having a bye last Friday, classes 6A & 5A get back to work this week with the Carroll at Warsaw game featured as your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” Carroll was the 6A state runner-up last season while Warsaw won a share of the NLC title this fall.

Other big match-ups include East Noble at Leo in 4A, West Noble at Knox in 3A, Eastside at Bishop Luers in 2A, and Adams Central at Southwood in 1A.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!