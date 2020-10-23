10/23 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

INDIANA SECTIONAL FOOTBALL SCORES FROM 10/23:

4A Sectional 19
Columbia City — East Noble —
Angola — DeKalb —
Leo — Northridge —
Wawasee — NorthWood —

4A Sectional 20
Marion — Mississinewa —
New Haven — South Side —
Huntington North — Wayne —
Jay County — Delta —

3A Sectional 26
Lakeland — Mishawaka Marian —
S.B. Washington — Tippecanoe Valley —
Jimtown — Garrett —
John Glenn — West Noble —

3A Sectional 27
Concordia at Peru CANCELLED; Concordia advances
Oak Hill — Bellmont —
Northwestern — Maconaquah —
Heritage at Norwell SATURDAY at 7 p.m.

2A Sectional 34
LaVille — Cass —
Delphi — Pioneer —
Bremen — Rochester —
Wabash — Manchester —

2A Sectional 35
Woodlan — Prairie Heights —
Eastside — Bluffton —
Whitko — Bishop Luers —
Central Noble — Fairfield —

2A Sectional 36
Alexandria — Eastern —
Lapel — Frankton —
Tipton — Elwood —
Blackford — Eastbrook —

1A Sectional 43
Tri Central — Wes-Del —
Union City — South Adams —
Monroe Central — Taylor —

1A Sectional 44
Churubusco — Triton —
Adams Central — Fremont —
North Miami — Caston —
Northfield at Southwood CANCELLED; Northfield advances

