OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight year, Bellmont is moving on to the semi-state round after sweeping Class 3A No. 2 Benton Central in three sets on Saturday.

Bellmont dodged a potential rematch with Angola after the Hornets lost a heartbreaker to Benton Central in the regional semifinal round early Saturday. Meanwhile, the Braves swept Delta prior to Saturday night’s regional final.

Elsewhere in regional action, Southwood and Blackhawk Christian also earned regional titles in Class A. Those teams will square off head-to-head next Saturday for a spot in the Class A state finals.

Southwood and Blackhawk Christian are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Plymouth. That match is followed by the Class 3A semi-state match between Bellmont and NorthWood.