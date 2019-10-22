10/22 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 22, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Avon (12) 9-0 276 1
- Homestead – 9-0 234 3
(tie) Lafayette Jeff (2) 9-0 234 2
- Merrillville – 8-1 176 6
- Carmel – 6-3 142 8
- Fishers – 7-2 118 9
- Warren Central – 6-3 112 10
- Brownsburg – 6-3 108 4
- Indpls N. Central – 6-3 40 5
- Indpls Ben Davis – 5-4 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 34. Warsaw 24. Hamilton Southeastern 4. Center Grove 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (14) 9-0 280 1
- Valparaiso – 9-0 246 2
- Indpls Cathedral – 7-2 226 3
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 8-1 200 4
- Decatur Central – 7-2 158 5
- Concord – 8-1 134 8
- Lafayette Harrison – 7-2 104 9
- Bloomington North – 7-2 78 10
- Elkhart Central – 7-2 38 NR
(tie) Franklin – 7-2 38 6
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 18. Floyd Central 12. Whiteland 8.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- E. Central (11) 9-0 274 2
- E. Noble (3) 9-0 250 3
- Ev. Memorial – 8-1 198 6
- New Prairie – 8-1 190 1
- Mississinewa – 8-1 132 7
- Ev. Central – 7-2 110 8
- Marion – 7-2 94 4
- Mooresville – 7-2 70 10
- Hammond Morton – 8-1 52 NR
- Leo – 8-1 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 34. Delta 32. Silver Creek 26. NorthWood 14. Hobart 12. Pendleton Hts. 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (13) 8-1 274 1
- Heritage Hills (1) 9-0 254 3
- Brownstown – 9-0 186 4
- Mishawaka Marian – 8-1 178 5
- W. Lafayette – 7-2 152 2
- Indpls Brebeuf – 7-2 150 6
- W. Noble – 9-0 108 8
- Gibson Southern – 7-2 100 7
- Lawrenceburg – 8-1 54 NR
- Southridge – 7-2 40 9
Others receiving votes: Knox 34. Guerin Catholic 8. Hammond 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Cass (8) 8-1 266 2
- Western Boone (5) 8-1 246 1
- Pioneer – 8-1 204 3
- Ev. Mater Dei – 7-2 184 4
- Linton – 8-1 146 5
- Boone Grove (1) 9-0 134 7
- Heritage Christian – 8-1 116 6
- Eastbrook – 7-2 94 8
- Eastern (Greentown) – 9-0 78 9
- Rensselaer – 7-2 48 10
Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18. LaVille 4. Triton Central 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (10) 8-0 270 1
- S. Adams (4) 9-0 260 2
- Southwood – 9-0 214 3
- Adams Central – 8-1 180 4
- N. Vermillion – 8-1 178 5
- Parke Heritage – 8-1 136 7
- N. Decatur – 8-1 100 8
- Lafayette Catholic – 6-3 80 9
- W. Washington – 8-1 58 6
- Churubusco – 7-2 54 10
Others receiving votes: Milan 4. Monroe Central 2. Sheridan 2. Traders Point Christian 2.