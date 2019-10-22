10/22 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

Dave Snyder of Southwood High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Snyder was nominated and selected for the award after leading his Class 1A No. 3 Knights to a 21-7 victory over Tippecanoe Valley, which capped off an undefeated regular season for Southwood. Snyder’s Knights completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season, which brings their regular season win-streak to 23 games.