10/22 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

South Bend Adams 35 Goshen 14

LaPorte 13 Concord 35

Plymouth 0 New Prairie 48

DeKalb 42 Wawasee 14 F

Leo 32 East Noble 29 F

Northridge 28 NorthWood 7

Angola 12 Columbia City 48 F

Marion 13 Fort Wayne Wayne 27 F

South Side 18 Delta 56

Jay County 0 Mississinewa 49 F

New Haven 35 Huntington North 34

Lakeland 8 John Glenn 41 F

West Noble 21 Jimtown 31 F

Tippecanoe Valley 22 Garrett 8 F

Norwell 56 Maconaquah 0 F

Northwestern 14 Fort Wayne Concordia 48 F

Oak Hill 63 Bellmont 42 F

Heritage 8 Peru 35

Wabash 14 Pioneer 40 F

Bremen 28 Manchester 13

LaVille 29 Rochester 7 F

Bluffton 6 Eastside 49 F

Whitko 0 Central Noble 49 F

Fairfield 8 Fort Wayne Luers 46 F

Prairie Heights 40 Woodlan 27

Eastern (Greentown) 14 Eastbrook 56 F

Blackford 6 Tipton 42 F

South Adams 44 Maddison-Grant 18 F

Southern Wells 37 Taylor 44

Northfield 35 Fremont 14 F

North Miami 7 Southwood 47 F

Adams Central 25 Churubusco 15 F

