10/22 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — AWS Foundation and Purdue University Fort Wayne is rededicating the Garden of Remembrance, located in the northeast corner of Purdue Fort Wayne, during a public ceremony on Oct. 27.

The Garden of Remembrance honors children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who died while living at the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center. It features a large stone, dated 1901 to 1967, which recognizes individuals dying at the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center whose records of their final resting place do not exist.