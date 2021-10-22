10/22 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

South Bend Adams 35 Goshen 14
LaPorte 13 Concord 35
Plymouth 0 New Prairie 48
DeKalb 42 Wawasee 14 F
Leo 32 East Noble 29 F
Northridge 28 NorthWood 7
Angola 12 Columbia City 48 F
Marion 13 Fort Wayne Wayne 27 F
South Side 18 Delta 56
Jay County 0 Mississinewa 49 F
New Haven 35 Huntington North 34
Lakeland 8 John Glenn 41 F
West Noble 21 Jimtown 31 F
Tippecanoe Valley 22 Garrett 8 F
Norwell 56 Maconaquah 0 F
Northwestern 14 Fort Wayne Concordia 48 F
Oak Hill 63 Bellmont 42 F
Heritage 8 Peru 35
Wabash 14 Pioneer 40 F
Bremen 28 Manchester 13
LaVille 29 Rochester 7 F
Bluffton 6 Eastside 49 F
Whitko 0 Central Noble 49 F
Fairfield 8 Fort Wayne Luers 46 F
Prairie Heights 40 Woodlan 27
Eastern (Greentown) 14 Eastbrook 56 F
Blackford 6 Tipton 42 F
South Adams 44 Maddison-Grant 18 F
Southern Wells 37 Taylor 44
Northfield 35 Fremont 14 F
North Miami 7 Southwood 47 F
Adams Central 25 Churubusco 15 F