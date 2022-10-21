4A Sectional 19
East Noble — Angola —
South Side — Leo —
New Haven — DeKalb —
Columbia City — Wayne —
4A Sectional 20
Mississinewa — Marion —
Huntington North — Muncie Central —
Kokomo — Frankfort —
Western — Jay County —
4A Sectional 18
Wawasee — Logansport —
Northridge — S.B. Riley —
NorthWood — S.B. Washington —
S.B. St. Joseph — Plymouth —
3A Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian — West Noble —
Lakeland — Knox —
S.B. Clay — Jimtown —
Fairfield — John Glenn —
3A Sectional 27
Norwell — Heritage —
Concordia — Woodlan —
Yorktown — Delta —
Bellmont — Garrett —
3A Sectional 28
Chatard — Northwestern —
Hamilton Heights — Maconaquah —
Guerin Catholic — Oak Hill —
Tippecanoe Valley — Peru —
2A Sectional 35
Prairie Heights — Bishop Luers —
Churubusco — Central Noble —
Eastside — Wabash —
Manchester — Whitko —
2A Sectional 36
Eastbrook — Frankton —
Elwood — Alexandria —
Bluffton — Blackford —
Tipton — Eastern —
1A Sectional 44
Fremont — South Adams —
Adams Central — Southwood —
North Miami — Madison-Grant —
Northfield — Southwood —
Ohio High School Football
Antwerp — Edgerton —