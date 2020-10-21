10/20 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (16) 9-0 320 1
- Westfield – 8-1 276 2
- Lafayette Jeff – 9-0 240 3
- Brownsburg – 7-1 214 4
- Elkhart – 7-0 188 5
- Carmel – 7-2 170 6
- Merrillville – 7-1 136 7
- Homestead – 8-1 88 9
- Lawrence North – 6-3 64 10
- Hamilton Southeastern – 6-2 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls N. Central 18. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Avon 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (16) 8-1 320 1
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 8-1 276 2
- Valparaiso – 5-0 252 3
- Whiteland – 7-1 208 4
- New Palestine – 7-1 200 5
- Decatur Central – 6-2 174 6
- Floyd Central – 7-2 126 7
- Lafayette Harrison – 6-3 98 8
- Mishawaka – 5-3 54 10
- Michigan City – 4-2 44 9
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 6. Castle 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (13) 9-0 306 1
- Ev. Central (3) 9-0 286 2
- Mooresville – 8-1 258 3
- Indpls Roncalli – 7-1 228 5
- E. Central – 7-2 156 4
- Leo – 8-1 150 7
- Hobart – 6-2 108 8
- Jasper – 7-2 82 9
- Lowell – 7-1 78 6
(tie) Silver Creek – 9-0 78 10
Others receiving votes: Delta 10. Ev. Memorial 8. Northridge 6. Northview 4. E. Noble 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (12) 7-1 294 1
- Mishawaka Marian (2) 7-0 284 2
- W. Lafayette – 8-1 252 3
- Southridge (1) 9-0 228 4
- Danville – 7-0 192 5
- Lawrenceburg – 8-1 158 6
- Norwell – 8-1 132 7
- Tri-West – 7-2 76 9
- Gibson Southern – 6-3 74 10
- Indpls Brebeuf – 3-4 24 8
Others receiving votes: Indian Creek 20. Indpls Ritter 14. Ft. Wayne Concordia 8. Hanover Central 2. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Andrean (15) 8-1 316 1
- Eastbrook – 8-1 276 2
- Pioneer – 8-1 256 3
- Eastside – 8-1 204 4
- Triton Central – 7-1 174 6
- Eastern (Greentown) (1) 9-0 156 8
- Fairfield – 8-0 94 10
- Heritage Christian – 6-2 88 5
- S. Vermillion – 7-1 78 9
- Tell City – 6-2 32 7
Others receiving votes: Tipton 20. Ev. Mater Dei 16. Bremen 12. LaVille 10. Rensselaer 10. Western Boone 10. Seeger 8.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- S. Adams (15) 8-0 318 1
- Indpls Lutheran (1) 8-1 274 2
- Southwood – 9-0 254 3
- W. Washington – 7-0 194 4
- Covenant Christian – 9-0 192 5
- S. Putnam – 9-0 188 6
- Adams Central – 6-2 116 7
- Parke Heritage – 5-1 98 8
- Monroe Central – 6-1 66 10
- N. Judson – 7-2 44 9
Others receiving votes: Northfield 6. Lafayette Catholic 4. Perry Central 2. N. Central (Farmersburg) 2. N. Decatur 2.