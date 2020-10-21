10/20 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (16) 9-0 320 1
  2. Westfield – 8-1 276 2
  3. Lafayette Jeff – 9-0 240 3
  4. Brownsburg – 7-1 214 4
  5. Elkhart – 7-0 188 5
  6. Carmel – 7-2 170 6
  7. Merrillville – 7-1 136 7
  8. Homestead – 8-1 88 9
  9. Lawrence North – 6-3 64 10
  10. Hamilton Southeastern – 6-2 32 NR
    Others receiving votes: Indpls N. Central 18. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Avon 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (16) 8-1 320 1
  2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 8-1 276 2
  3. Valparaiso – 5-0 252 3
  4. Whiteland – 7-1 208 4
  5. New Palestine – 7-1 200 5
  6. Decatur Central – 6-2 174 6
  7. Floyd Central – 7-2 126 7
  8. Lafayette Harrison – 6-3 98 8
  9. Mishawaka – 5-3 54 10
  10. Michigan City – 4-2 44 9
    Others receiving votes: Zionsville 6. Castle 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (13) 9-0 306 1
  2. Ev. Central (3) 9-0 286 2
  3. Mooresville – 8-1 258 3
  4. Indpls Roncalli – 7-1 228 5
  5. E. Central – 7-2 156 4
  6. Leo – 8-1 150 7
  7. Hobart – 6-2 108 8
  8. Jasper – 7-2 82 9
  9. Lowell – 7-1 78 6
    (tie) Silver Creek – 9-0 78 10
    Others receiving votes: Delta 10. Ev. Memorial 8. Northridge 6. Northview 4. E. Noble 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (12) 7-1 294 1
  2. Mishawaka Marian (2) 7-0 284 2
  3. W. Lafayette – 8-1 252 3
  4. Southridge (1) 9-0 228 4
  5. Danville – 7-0 192 5
  6. Lawrenceburg – 8-1 158 6
  7. Norwell – 8-1 132 7
  8. Tri-West – 7-2 76 9
  9. Gibson Southern – 6-3 74 10
  10. Indpls Brebeuf – 3-4 24 8
    Others receiving votes: Indian Creek 20. Indpls Ritter 14. Ft. Wayne Concordia 8. Hanover Central 2. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Andrean (15) 8-1 316 1
  2. Eastbrook – 8-1 276 2
  3. Pioneer – 8-1 256 3
  4. Eastside – 8-1 204 4
  5. Triton Central – 7-1 174 6
  6. Eastern (Greentown) (1) 9-0 156 8
  7. Fairfield – 8-0 94 10
  8. Heritage Christian – 6-2 88 5
  9. S. Vermillion – 7-1 78 9
  10. Tell City – 6-2 32 7
    Others receiving votes: Tipton 20. Ev. Mater Dei 16. Bremen 12. LaVille 10. Rensselaer 10. Western Boone 10. Seeger 8.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. S. Adams (15) 8-0 318 1
  2. Indpls Lutheran (1) 8-1 274 2
  3. Southwood – 9-0 254 3
  4. W. Washington – 7-0 194 4
  5. Covenant Christian – 9-0 192 5
  6. S. Putnam – 9-0 188 6
  7. Adams Central – 6-2 116 7
  8. Parke Heritage – 5-1 98 8
  9. Monroe Central – 6-1 66 10
  10. N. Judson – 7-2 44 9
    Others receiving votes: Northfield 6. Lafayette Catholic 4. Perry Central 2. N. Central (Farmersburg) 2. N. Decatur 2.

