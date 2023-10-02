FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conference races continue to heat up in northeast Indiana and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports helped us break down the local scene with WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini on an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

Taking center stage this week is the Northeast Eight, as undefeated New Haven travels to Kendallville in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” New Haven is 5-0 in NE8 play and can wrap up at least a share of the NE8 title with a win against the Knights. Meanwhile, East Noble is 4-1 in conference and coming off an impressive 35-0 road win at defending NE8 champ Columbia City last Friday. Luke Amstutz’s team needs a win to keep its conference title hopes alive.

In the SAC, Bishop Luers enters the final two weeks of the regular season in the conference’s driver’s seat with a 5-0 mark in league play. The Knights host South Side this Friday then travel to Homestead in week nine. Both Snider and Carroll are right behind the Knights at 4-1 in SAC play, with the Panthers set to play at Dwenger this coming Friday.

In the ACAC, Adams Central can all but lock up a championship this Friday night as the undefeated Jets travel to face a Bluffton team that’s coming off its first loss of the season, a 27-21 defeat against Heritage.

West Noble put the NECC Big Division title on ice last Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” defeating Lakeland 35-34 in overtime to clinch the conference crown and finish 4-0 in NECC divisional play. However, the NECC Small Division title is up for grabs this Friday in Butler as both Central Noble and Eastside enter their final divisional game of the season with identical 3-0 records.

