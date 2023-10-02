FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Derek Lanning’s two goals helped 3A no. 14 Carroll over South Side 4-0 in New Haven while 3A no. 19 Warsaw vs. Columbia City 3-1 in Huntington to headline area boys soccer action at sectional play kicked off Monday night.
3A at New Haven
South Side 0 Carroll 4
North Side 4 DeKalb 2
3A at Huntington North
Homestead 4 Wayne 0
Columbia City 1 Warsaw 3
2A at NorthWood
West Noble 2 Wawasee 0
Angola 0 Lakeland 2
2A at Concordia
Manchester 2 Culver Academy 4
2A at Woodlan
Leo — Bellmont —
2A at Yorktown
Jay County 5 Yorktown 1
Centerville 0 New Castle 1
1A at Central Noble
Prairie Heights 0 Westview 7