FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The “second season” gets underway on Friday as sectionals kick off all around the state of Indiana with a full slate of games in classes 4A through 1A.

In the latest edition of “Inside The Zone,” Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini take a deep dive into Friday’s games, including your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” that features a rematch between Columbia City and East Noble.