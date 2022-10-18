By The Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4 Indpls Cathedral (9) 7-1 332 3 Brownsburg – 8-1 278 1 Center Grove – 7-2 242 2 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 9-0 208 5 Crown Point – 9-0 170 6 Carmel – 6-3 152 9 Indpls Ben Davis – 6-3 100 7 Westfield – 6-3 64 8 Penn – 7-2 50 10

Others receiving votes: Fishers 38. Warren Central 4. Warsaw 2. Lafayette Jeff 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Ft. Wayne Snider (13) 8-1 332 2 Whiteland (3) 8-1 304 3 Bloomington South – 7-1 232 4 Mishawaka – 8-1 220 5 Lafayette Harrison (1) 8-1 200 6 Merrillville – 7-2 174 1 Ft. Wayne North – 7-2 162 7 Franklin – 7-2 132 8 Valparaiso – 6-3 48 9 Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 6-3 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Terre Haute South 12. Chesterton 8. Castle 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

New Palestine (17) 9-0 358 1 Indpls Roncalli (1) 8-1 310 2 NorthWood – 9-0 288 3 E. Central – 7-2 208 4 Ev. Reitz – 9-0 198 6 New Prairie – 8-1 166 8 Kokomo – 8-1 122 5 Mooresville – 7-2 104 7 Columbia City – 8-1 80 10 Indpls Brebeuf – 5-3 52 NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 38. Jasper 22. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 18. Martinsville 10. Logansport 6.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

W. Lafayette (12) 9-0 346 1 Gibson Southern (3) 9-0 318 2 Oak Hill – 9-0 234 5 Norwell (1) 8-1 186 3 Hanover Central – 9-0 182 6 Indpls Chatard (2) 5-4 166 4 Western Boone – 8-1 148 8 Owen Valley – 9-0 142 7 Lawrenceburg – 8-1 114 9 Southridge – 8-1 66 10

Others receiving votes: Tri-West 64. Guerin Catholic 8. Jimtown 6.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Linton (14) 9-0 338 1 LaVille (2) 9-0 314 3 Indpls Scecina (2) 8-1 282 5 Triton Central – 7-2 228 6 Andrean – 6-3 210 2 Ev. Mater Dei – 6-3 184 4 Rochester – 8-1 122 8 Eastside – 7-2 84 10 Lafayette Catholic – 6-3 74 7 Heritage Christian – 5-3 40 NR

(tie) Perry Central – 8-1 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 28. Churubusco 12. S. Vermillion 10. Seeger 4. N. Posey 4. Southmont 2. Sullivan 2. Cass 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs