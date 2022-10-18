By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4
  2. Indpls Cathedral (9) 7-1 332 3
  3. Brownsburg – 8-1 278 1
  4. Center Grove – 7-2 242 2
  5. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 9-0 208 5
  6. Crown Point – 9-0 170 6
  7. Carmel – 6-3 152 9
  8. Indpls Ben Davis – 6-3 100 7
  9. Westfield – 6-3 64 8
  10. Penn – 7-2 50 10
    Others receiving votes: Fishers 38. Warren Central 4. Warsaw 2. Lafayette Jeff 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Snider (13) 8-1 332 2
  2. Whiteland (3) 8-1 304 3
  3. Bloomington South – 7-1 232 4
  4. Mishawaka – 8-1 220 5
  5. Lafayette Harrison (1) 8-1 200 6
  6. Merrillville – 7-2 174 1
  7. Ft. Wayne North – 7-2 162 7
  8. Franklin – 7-2 132 8
  9. Valparaiso – 6-3 48 9
  10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 6-3 44 NR
    Others receiving votes: Terre Haute South 12. Chesterton 8. Castle 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (17) 9-0 358 1
  2. Indpls Roncalli (1) 8-1 310 2
  3. NorthWood – 9-0 288 3
  4. E. Central – 7-2 208 4
  5. Ev. Reitz – 9-0 198 6
  6. New Prairie – 8-1 166 8
  7. Kokomo – 8-1 122 5
  8. Mooresville – 7-2 104 7
  9. Columbia City – 8-1 80 10
  10. Indpls Brebeuf – 5-3 52 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 38. Jasper 22. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 18. Martinsville 10. Logansport 6.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (12) 9-0 346 1
  2. Gibson Southern (3) 9-0 318 2
  3. Oak Hill – 9-0 234 5
  4. Norwell (1) 8-1 186 3
  5. Hanover Central – 9-0 182 6
  6. Indpls Chatard (2) 5-4 166 4
  7. Western Boone – 8-1 148 8
  8. Owen Valley – 9-0 142 7
  9. Lawrenceburg – 8-1 114 9
  10. Southridge – 8-1 66 10
    Others receiving votes: Tri-West 64. Guerin Catholic 8. Jimtown 6.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Linton (14) 9-0 338 1
  2. LaVille (2) 9-0 314 3
  3. Indpls Scecina (2) 8-1 282 5
  4. Triton Central – 7-2 228 6
  5. Andrean – 6-3 210 2
  6. Ev. Mater Dei – 6-3 184 4
  7. Rochester – 8-1 122 8
  8. Eastside – 7-2 84 10
  9. Lafayette Catholic – 6-3 74 7
  10. Heritage Christian – 5-3 40 NR
    (tie) Perry Central – 8-1 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 28. Churubusco 12. S. Vermillion 10. Seeger 4. N. Posey 4. Southmont 2. Sullivan 2. Cass 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 9-0 334 1
  2. Adams Central (2) 9-0 306 2
  3. N. Decatur – 9-0 256 3
  4. N. Judson – 8-1 228 5
  5. Tecumseh – 8-0 186 7
  6. Sheridan – 8-1 162 9
  7. Tri – 8-1 128 8
  8. Carroll (Flora) – 8-1 86 4
  9. S. Adams – 7-2 70 10
  10. S. Putnam – 7-2 66 6
    Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 22. Providence 14. Triton 6. Indpls Park Tudor 2. Madison-Grant 2. Southwood 2.