By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4
- Indpls Cathedral (9) 7-1 332 3
- Brownsburg – 8-1 278 1
- Center Grove – 7-2 242 2
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 9-0 208 5
- Crown Point – 9-0 170 6
- Carmel – 6-3 152 9
- Indpls Ben Davis – 6-3 100 7
- Westfield – 6-3 64 8
- Penn – 7-2 50 10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 38. Warren Central 4. Warsaw 2. Lafayette Jeff 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ft. Wayne Snider (13) 8-1 332 2
- Whiteland (3) 8-1 304 3
- Bloomington South – 7-1 232 4
- Mishawaka – 8-1 220 5
- Lafayette Harrison (1) 8-1 200 6
- Merrillville – 7-2 174 1
- Ft. Wayne North – 7-2 162 7
- Franklin – 7-2 132 8
- Valparaiso – 6-3 48 9
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 6-3 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Terre Haute South 12. Chesterton 8. Castle 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (17) 9-0 358 1
- Indpls Roncalli (1) 8-1 310 2
- NorthWood – 9-0 288 3
- E. Central – 7-2 208 4
- Ev. Reitz – 9-0 198 6
- New Prairie – 8-1 166 8
- Kokomo – 8-1 122 5
- Mooresville – 7-2 104 7
- Columbia City – 8-1 80 10
- Indpls Brebeuf – 5-3 52 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 38. Jasper 22. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 18. Martinsville 10. Logansport 6.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (12) 9-0 346 1
- Gibson Southern (3) 9-0 318 2
- Oak Hill – 9-0 234 5
- Norwell (1) 8-1 186 3
- Hanover Central – 9-0 182 6
- Indpls Chatard (2) 5-4 166 4
- Western Boone – 8-1 148 8
- Owen Valley – 9-0 142 7
- Lawrenceburg – 8-1 114 9
- Southridge – 8-1 66 10
Others receiving votes: Tri-West 64. Guerin Catholic 8. Jimtown 6.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Linton (14) 9-0 338 1
- LaVille (2) 9-0 314 3
- Indpls Scecina (2) 8-1 282 5
- Triton Central – 7-2 228 6
- Andrean – 6-3 210 2
- Ev. Mater Dei – 6-3 184 4
- Rochester – 8-1 122 8
- Eastside – 7-2 84 10
- Lafayette Catholic – 6-3 74 7
- Heritage Christian – 5-3 40 NR
(tie) Perry Central – 8-1 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 28. Churubusco 12. S. Vermillion 10. Seeger 4. N. Posey 4. Southmont 2. Sullivan 2. Cass 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (15) 9-0 334 1
- Adams Central (2) 9-0 306 2
- N. Decatur – 9-0 256 3
- N. Judson – 8-1 228 5
- Tecumseh – 8-0 186 7
- Sheridan – 8-1 162 9
- Tri – 8-1 128 8
- Carroll (Flora) – 8-1 86 4
- S. Adams – 7-2 70 10
- S. Putnam – 7-2 66 6
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 22. Providence 14. Triton 6. Indpls Park Tudor 2. Madison-Grant 2. Southwood 2.