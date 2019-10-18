10/18 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Northrop defeated North Side 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14) and Carroll bested Snider (25-19, 25-5, 25-18) in 4A sectional volleyball action on Thursday at By Hey Arena as the Bruins and Chargers punched their ticket to the semifinals on Saturday.

Northrop will now face DeKalb at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Carroll and East Noble to follow. The two winners of the early matches will play for the sectional crown at 7 p.m. Saturday.