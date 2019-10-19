10/18 Gem Of The Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s Peyton McHale somehow stays on his feet and eludes a couple defenders to get in the endzone and earn “Gem of the Night” honors in week nine!

The Lions topped DeKalb in the final week of the regular season, 42-19.

