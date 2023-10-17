INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 17, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Brownsburg
|(13)
|6-0
|344
|1
|2. Center Grove
|(3)
|5-1
|320
|2
|3. Indpls Ben Davis
|(2)
|5-1
|308
|3
|4. Crown Point
|–
|6-0
|224
|5
|5. Hamilton Southeastern
|–
|5-1
|200
|6
|6. Fishers
|–
|4-2
|150
|7
|7. Westfield
|–
|5-1
|144
|4
|8. Indpls Cathedral
|–
|4-2
|124
|8
|9. Carmel
|–
|4-2
|78
|10
|10. Penn
|–
|5-1
|62
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Lake Central 10. Warsaw 4.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bloomington North
|(15)
|6-0
|352
|2
|2. Ft. Wayne Snider
|(3)
|5-1
|286
|1
|3. Bloomington South
|–
|5-1
|278
|5
|4. Merrillville
|–
|5-1
|224
|6
|5. Mishawaka
|–
|5-1
|200
|7
|6. Valparaiso
|–
|4-2
|192
|3
|7. Lafayette Harrison
|–
|5-1
|140
|8
|8. Plainfield
|–
|5-1
|114
|4
|9. Decatur Central
|–
|4-2
|82
|10
|10. Floyd Central
|–
|5-1
|68
|9
Others receiving votes: Concord 20. Ev. North 18. Franklin 6.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. E. Central
|(17)
|6-0
|358
|1
|2. Ev. Reitz
|(1)
|6-0
|318
|3
|3. Ev. Memorial
|–
|6-0
|250
|4
|4. New Haven
|–
|6-0
|208
|9
|5. Northridge
|–
|5-1
|176
|7
|6. Kokomo
|–
|5-1
|172
|2
|7. New Palestine
|–
|4-2
|160
|10
|8. Greenfield
|–
|5-1
|130
|5
|9. Mississinewa
|–
|6-0
|46
|NR
|10. New Prairie
|–
|5-1
|42
|NR
Others receiving votes: Columbia City 38. Indpls Brebeuf 34. S. Bend Riley 22. Indpls Roncalli 12. Pendleton Hts. 6. Leo 6. Jasper 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(18)
|6-0
|360
|1
|2. W. Lafayette
|–
|5-1
|252
|4
|3. Hanover Central
|–
|6-0
|226
|6
|4. Hamilton Hts.
|–
|6-0
|216
|7
|5. Guerin Catholic
|–
|4-2
|196
|5
|6. Gibson Southern
|–
|4-2
|144
|10
|7. Tippecanoe Valley
|–
|6-0
|128
|9
|8. Heritage Hills
|–
|5-1
|116
|2
|9. Tri-West
|–
|5-1
|102
|8
|10. Peru
|–
|6-0
|66
|NR
Others receiving votes: Vincennes 42. Knox 38. Lawrenceburg 36. Batesville 26. W. Noble 24. Delta 8.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bluffton
|(9)
|6-0
|312
|2
|2. Triton Central
|(4)
|5-1
|276
|4
|3. Linton
|(2)
|5-1
|258
|5
|4. Brownstown
|–
|5-1
|210
|1
|5. Heritage Christian
|(2)
|5-1
|206
|6
|6. N. Posey
|–
|5-1
|170
|8
|7. LaVille
|–
|5-1
|152
|3
|8. Indpls Scecina
|–
|4-2
|76
|7
|9. Ft. Wayne Luers
|–
|4-2
|72
|NR
|10. Alexandria
|–
|5-1
|34
|10
|(tie) S. Vermillion
|–
|5-1
|34
|NR
Others receiving votes: Paoli 22. Eastbrook 20. Andrean 14. Greencastle 6. Northeastern 6. Lafayette Catholic 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(17)
|6-0
|340
|1
|2. Adams Central
|–
|6-0
|302
|2
|3. Carroll (Flora)
|–
|6-0
|266
|3
|4. Providence
|–
|6-0
|222
|4
|5. Indpls Park Tudor
|–
|6-0
|196
|5
|6. S. Putnam
|–
|5-1
|154
|6
|7. Sheridan
|–
|5-1
|138
|7
|8. Madison-Grant
|–
|5-1
|100
|8
|9. N. White
|–
|6-0
|68
|NR
|10. N. Judson
|–
|4-2
|30
|T10
Others receiving votes: W. Central 18. Triton 12. Springs Valley 10. N. Vermillion 4. Pioneer 4. Milan 4. Hagerstown 2.