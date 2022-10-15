FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll and Angola continued their dominant seasons by capturing sectional titles in girls volleyball on Saturday.

In Class 4A, Carroll cruised by Northrop and DeKalb to earn their 14th straight sectional title and 23rd overall. Homestead also swept through their sectional bracket to earn their eighth sectional title. Carroll and Homestead hope to meet in the regional title final at Noblesville, but both teams will face stiff out of area competition in the regional semifinal round next Saturday.

In Class 3A, Angola and Bellmont both advanced to a brutal regional that also holds Delta and Benton Central.

Meanwhile, Wabash, South Adams and Churubusco each clinched sectional titles in Class 2A. Finally, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood are moving on to the Class A regionals after earning sectional titles.

Class 4A

Sectional 5 – Hosted by Snider

East Noble 2 DeKalb 3

Northrop 0 Carroll 3

DeKalb 0 Carroll 3

Sectional 6 – Hosted by New Haven

Wayne 0 Huntington North 3

Homestead 3 New Haven 0

Huntington North 0 Homestead 3

Class 3A

Sectional 20 – Hosted by NorthWood

Lakeland 0 Fairfield 3

NorthWood 3 Wawasee 1

Fairfield 1 NorthWood 3

Sectional 21 – Hosted by Leo

Angola 3 Heritage 1

Leo 1 Bishop Dwenger 3

Angola 3 Bishop Dwenger 0

Sectional 23 – Hosted by Oak Hill

Maconaquah 0 Bellmont 3

Norwell 3 Northwestern 2

Bellmont 3 Norwell 0

Class 2A

Sectional 35 – Hosted by Prairie Heights

Churubusco 3 Eastside 0

Prairie Heights 3 Westview 0

Churubusco 3 Prairie Heights 2

Sectional 36 – Hosted by Rochester

Winamac 0 Rochester 3

Wabash 3 Pioneer 1

Rochester 0 Wabash 3

Sectional 37 – Hosted by South Adams

Manchester 0 South Adams 3

Whitko 0 Bishop Luers 3

South Adams 3 Bishop Luers 1

Class A

Sectional 51 – Hosted by Bethany Christian

Canterbury 0 Blackhawk Christian 3

Lakewood Park Christian 2 Elkhart Christian Academy 3

Blackhawk Christian 3 Elkhart Christian Academy 0

Sectional 53 – Hosted by Southwood

Southwood 3 Caston 0

Northfield 3 Lakeland Christian Academy 0

Southwood 3 Northfield 0