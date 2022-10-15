FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll and Angola continued their dominant seasons by capturing sectional titles in girls volleyball on Saturday.
In Class 4A, Carroll cruised by Northrop and DeKalb to earn their 14th straight sectional title and 23rd overall. Homestead also swept through their sectional bracket to earn their eighth sectional title. Carroll and Homestead hope to meet in the regional title final at Noblesville, but both teams will face stiff out of area competition in the regional semifinal round next Saturday.
In Class 3A, Angola and Bellmont both advanced to a brutal regional that also holds Delta and Benton Central.
Meanwhile, Wabash, South Adams and Churubusco each clinched sectional titles in Class 2A. Finally, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood are moving on to the Class A regionals after earning sectional titles.
Class 4A
Sectional 5 – Hosted by Snider
East Noble 2 DeKalb 3
Northrop 0 Carroll 3
DeKalb 0 Carroll 3
Sectional 6 – Hosted by New Haven
Wayne 0 Huntington North 3
Homestead 3 New Haven 0
Huntington North 0 Homestead 3
Class 3A
Sectional 20 – Hosted by NorthWood
Lakeland 0 Fairfield 3
NorthWood 3 Wawasee 1
Fairfield 1 NorthWood 3
Sectional 21 – Hosted by Leo
Angola 3 Heritage 1
Leo 1 Bishop Dwenger 3
Angola 3 Bishop Dwenger 0
Sectional 23 – Hosted by Oak Hill
Maconaquah 0 Bellmont 3
Norwell 3 Northwestern 2
Bellmont 3 Norwell 0
Class 2A
Sectional 35 – Hosted by Prairie Heights
Churubusco 3 Eastside 0
Prairie Heights 3 Westview 0
Churubusco 3 Prairie Heights 2
Sectional 36 – Hosted by Rochester
Winamac 0 Rochester 3
Wabash 3 Pioneer 1
Rochester 0 Wabash 3
Sectional 37 – Hosted by South Adams
Manchester 0 South Adams 3
Whitko 0 Bishop Luers 3
South Adams 3 Bishop Luers 1
Class A
Sectional 51 – Hosted by Bethany Christian
Canterbury 0 Blackhawk Christian 3
Lakewood Park Christian 2 Elkhart Christian Academy 3
Blackhawk Christian 3 Elkhart Christian Academy 0
Sectional 53 – Hosted by Southwood
Southwood 3 Caston 0
Northfield 3 Lakeland Christian Academy 0
Southwood 3 Northfield 0