OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Four northeast Indiana soccer teams are moving on to the semi-state round after a thrilling regional title round on Saturday.

At Norwell High School, Class 2A No. 7 Leo took down Bellmont for the second time this season thanks to a second half goal by senior Audrey Abel. In the second matchup of the day, Class 2A No. 5 Canterbury advanced after topping No. 6 Culver on penalty kicks.

Meanwhile, the Canterbury girls team also advanced to the Class A semi-state after taking down Faith Christian in penalty kicks. Finally, reigning Class A boys soccer champion Westview handled Wheeler to win their sixth regional title in school history.

Girls Soccer

Class 3A

Carroll 5 Noblesville 0 F

Class 2A

Leo 1 Bellmont 0 F

Class A

Faith Christian 1 Canterbury 1 F (Canterbury advances after winning 3-2 on penalty kicks)

Boys Soccer

Class 3A

Carroll 3 Noblesville 3 F (Noblesville advances after winning 4-2 on penalty kicks)

Class 2A

Culver Academies 1 Canterbury 1 (Canterbury advances after winning 4-1 on penalty kicks)

Class A

Wheeler 1 Westview 7 F