10/15 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 15, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Avon (11) 8-0 256 1
  2. Lafayette Jeff (2) 8-0 210 2
  3. Homestead – 8-0 200 3
  4. Brownsburg – 6-2 196 5
  5. Indpls N. Central – 6-2 148 7
  6. Merrillville – 7-1 90 10
  7. Warsaw – 7-1 78 8
  8. Carmel – 5-3 74 NR
  9. Fishers – 6-2 68 NR
  10. Warren Central – 5-3 64 4
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 30. Center Grove 10. Indpls Ben Davis 6.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (12) 8-0 240 1
  2. Valparaiso – 8-0 210 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 6-2 192 3
  4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 7-1 170 4
  5. Decatur Central – 6-2 116 6
  6. Franklin – 7-1 114 5
  7. Mishawaka – 6-2 92 7
  8. Concord – 7-1 72 8
  9. Lafayette Harrison – 6-2 62 10
  10. Bloomington North – 6-2 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Whiteland 8. Elkhart Central 6. Floyd Central 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Prairie (9) 8-0 230 1
  2. E. Central (2) 8-0 200 2
  3. E. Noble (1) 8-0 184 3
  4. Marion – 7-1 168 4
  5. Plymouth – 7-1 150 5
  6. Ev. Memorial – 7-1 106 7
  7. Mississinewa – 7-1 68 8
  8. Ev. Central – 6-2 62 6
  9. Delta – 7-1 60 10
  10. Mooresville – 6-2 42 NR
    Others receiving votes: Hammond Morton 22. Leo 10. DeKalb 8. Hobart 6. Silver Creek 4.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (6) 7-1 228 2
  2. W. Lafayette (6) 7-1 226 1
  3. Heritage Hills – 8-0 194 3
  4. Brownstown – 8-0 148 5
  5. Mishawaka Marian – 7-1 118 4
  6. Indpls Brebeuf – 6-2 110 6
  7. Gibson Southern – 6-2 88 7
  8. W. Noble – 8-0 74 9
  9. Southridge – 7-1 46 10
  10. Guerin Catholic – 5-3 38 8
    Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 28. Knox 16. Yorktown 6.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Western Boone (6) 7-1 212 1
  2. Cass – 7-1 194 3
  3. Pioneer (2) 7-1 186 2
  4. Ev. Mater Dei (3) 6-2 172 4
  5. Linton – 7-1 126 6
  6. Heritage Christian – 7-1 118 5
  7. Boone Grove (1) 8-0 96 7
  8. Eastbrook – 6-2 94 8
  9. Eastern (Greentown) – 8-0 50 10
  10. Rensselaer – 6-2 34 NR
    Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 16. Eastern Hancock 16. Andrean 4. Triton Central 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 7-0 250 1
  2. S. Adams (3) 8-0 236 2
  3. Southwood – 8-0 196 3
  4. Adams Central – 7-1 164 4
  5. N. Vermillion – 7-1 156 5
  6. W. Washington – 8-0 138 6
  7. Parke Heritage – 7-1 108 7
  8. N. Decatur – 7-1 82 9
  9. Lafayette Catholic – 5-3 64 10
  10. Churubusco – 6-2 24 8
    Others receiving votes: Traders Point Christian 6. Sheridan 2. Milan 2. Monroe Central 2.

