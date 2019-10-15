10/15 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 15, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Avon (11) 8-0 256 1
- Lafayette Jeff (2) 8-0 210 2
- Homestead – 8-0 200 3
- Brownsburg – 6-2 196 5
- Indpls N. Central – 6-2 148 7
- Merrillville – 7-1 90 10
- Warsaw – 7-1 78 8
- Carmel – 5-3 74 NR
- Fishers – 6-2 68 NR
- Warren Central – 5-3 64 4
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 30. Center Grove 10. Indpls Ben Davis 6.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (12) 8-0 240 1
- Valparaiso – 8-0 210 2
- Indpls Cathedral – 6-2 192 3
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 7-1 170 4
- Decatur Central – 6-2 116 6
- Franklin – 7-1 114 5
- Mishawaka – 6-2 92 7
- Concord – 7-1 72 8
- Lafayette Harrison – 6-2 62 10
- Bloomington North – 6-2 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Whiteland 8. Elkhart Central 6. Floyd Central 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Prairie (9) 8-0 230 1
- E. Central (2) 8-0 200 2
- E. Noble (1) 8-0 184 3
- Marion – 7-1 168 4
- Plymouth – 7-1 150 5
- Ev. Memorial – 7-1 106 7
- Mississinewa – 7-1 68 8
- Ev. Central – 6-2 62 6
- Delta – 7-1 60 10
- Mooresville – 6-2 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Hammond Morton 22. Leo 10. DeKalb 8. Hobart 6. Silver Creek 4.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (6) 7-1 228 2
- W. Lafayette (6) 7-1 226 1
- Heritage Hills – 8-0 194 3
- Brownstown – 8-0 148 5
- Mishawaka Marian – 7-1 118 4
- Indpls Brebeuf – 6-2 110 6
- Gibson Southern – 6-2 88 7
- W. Noble – 8-0 74 9
- Southridge – 7-1 46 10
- Guerin Catholic – 5-3 38 8
Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 28. Knox 16. Yorktown 6.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Western Boone (6) 7-1 212 1
- Cass – 7-1 194 3
- Pioneer (2) 7-1 186 2
- Ev. Mater Dei (3) 6-2 172 4
- Linton – 7-1 126 6
- Heritage Christian – 7-1 118 5
- Boone Grove (1) 8-0 96 7
- Eastbrook – 6-2 94 8
- Eastern (Greentown) – 8-0 50 10
- Rensselaer – 6-2 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 16. Eastern Hancock 16. Andrean 4. Triton Central 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (10) 7-0 250 1
- S. Adams (3) 8-0 236 2
- Southwood – 8-0 196 3
- Adams Central – 7-1 164 4
- N. Vermillion – 7-1 156 5
- W. Washington – 8-0 138 6
- Parke Heritage – 7-1 108 7
- N. Decatur – 7-1 82 9
- Lafayette Catholic – 5-3 64 10
- Churubusco – 6-2 24 8
Others receiving votes: Traders Point Christian 6. Sheridan 2. Milan 2. Monroe Central 2.