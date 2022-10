FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City edged Norwell 25-24 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to claim the NE8 title, Carroll beat Wayne to finish 9-0 in the SAC, Adams Central topped Woodlan to end the regular season undefeated, Eastside topped Angola in a match-up of the NECC divisional champs, while Southwood shocked Tippecanoe Valley to force a 3-way tie for the TRC crown!