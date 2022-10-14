Carroll — Wayne —
Bishop Luers — Snider —
Northrop — Bishop Dwenger —
Concordia — North Side —
Homestead — South Side —
Columbia City — Norwell —
DeKalb — Leo —
East Noble — Bellmont —
New Haven — Huntington North —
Adams Central — Woodlan —
South Adams — Southern Wells —
Jay County — Heritage —
Lakeland — Bluffton —
Eastside — Angola —
Central Noble — Garrett —
Fairfield — Churubusco —
West Noble — Prairie Heights —
Fremont — Lake Station —
Tippecanoe Valley — Southwood —
Whitko — Wabash —
Manchester — Peru —
Rochester — Maconaquah —
Northfield — North Miami —
Warsaw — Northridge —
Goshen — NorthWood —
Concord — Plymouth —
Mishawaka — Wawasee —
Eastbrook — Mississinewa —
Blackford — Frankton —
Alexandria — Madison-Grant —
Oak Hill — Elwood —
Marion — McCutcheon —
Paulding (OH) — Antwerp (OH) —
Carroll — Wayne —