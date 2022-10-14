Carroll — Wayne —

Bishop Luers — Snider —

Northrop — Bishop Dwenger —

Concordia — North Side —

Homestead — South Side —

Columbia City — Norwell —

DeKalb — Leo —

East Noble — Bellmont —

New Haven — Huntington North —

Adams Central — Woodlan —

South Adams — Southern Wells —

Jay County — Heritage —

Lakeland — Bluffton —

Eastside — Angola —

Central Noble — Garrett —

Fairfield — Churubusco —

West Noble — Prairie Heights —

Fremont — Lake Station —

Tippecanoe Valley — Southwood —

Whitko — Wabash —

Manchester — Peru —

Rochester — Maconaquah —

Northfield — North Miami —

Warsaw — Northridge —

Goshen — NorthWood —

Concord — Plymouth —

Mishawaka — Wawasee —

Eastbrook — Mississinewa —

Blackford — Frankton —

Alexandria — Madison-Grant —

Oak Hill — Elwood —

Marion — McCutcheon —

Paulding (OH) — Antwerp (OH) —

