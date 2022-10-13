FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The girls volleyball sectional semifinals are set for Saturday after first round action concluded on Thursday night.
At Class 3A Sectional 21 at Leo, the hosting Lions dominated Garrett in three sets. Meanwhile, Bishop Dwenger stunned SAC champion Concordia in four sets to set up a semifinal matchup with Leo on Saturday.
Scroll below for the complete sectional scoreboard around northeast Indiana.
Class 4A
Sectional 5 – Hosted by Snider
North Side 0 DeKalb 3
Snider 0 Carroll 3
Sectional 6 – Hosted by New Haven
Huntington North 3 Columbia City 1
New Haven — South Side —
Class 3A
Sectional 20 – Hosted by NorthWood
West Noble 0 Wawasee 3 F
Sectional 21 – Hosted by Leo
Garrett 0 Leo 3 F
Concordia 1 Bishop Dwenger 3 F
Sectional 23 – Hosted by Oak Hill
Norwell 3 Mississinewa 0 F
Oak Hill 0 Northwestern 3 F
Class 2A
Sectional 37 – Hosted by South Adams
South Adams 3 Adams Central 2 F
Bluffton — Bishop Luers —
Class A
Sectional 51 – Hosted by Bethany Christian
Bethany Christian — Blackhawk Christian —
Elkhart Christian — Hamilton —