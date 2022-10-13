FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The girls volleyball sectional semifinals are set for Saturday after first round action concluded on Thursday night.

At Class 3A Sectional 21 at Leo, the hosting Lions dominated Garrett in three sets. Meanwhile, Bishop Dwenger stunned SAC champion Concordia in four sets to set up a semifinal matchup with Leo on Saturday.

Scroll below for the complete sectional scoreboard around northeast Indiana.

Class 4A

Sectional 5 – Hosted by Snider

North Side 0 DeKalb 3

Snider 0 Carroll 3

Sectional 6 – Hosted by New Haven

Huntington North 3 Columbia City 1

New Haven — South Side —

Class 3A

Sectional 20 – Hosted by NorthWood

West Noble 0 Wawasee 3 F

Sectional 21 – Hosted by Leo

Garrett 0 Leo 3 F

Concordia 1 Bishop Dwenger 3 F

Sectional 23 – Hosted by Oak Hill

Norwell 3 Mississinewa 0 F

Oak Hill 0 Northwestern 3 F

Class 2A

Sectional 37 – Hosted by South Adams

South Adams 3 Adams Central 2 F

Bluffton — Bishop Luers —

Class A

Sectional 51 – Hosted by Bethany Christian

Bethany Christian — Blackhawk Christian —

Elkhart Christian — Hamilton —