10/13 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 13, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (14) 8-0 280 1
  2. Westfield – 7-1 230 3
  3. Lafayette Jeff – 8-0 220 2
  4. Brownsburg – 7-1 192 4
  5. Elkhart – 6-0 152 5
  6. Carmel – 6-2 144 6
  7. Merrillville – 6-1 108 7
  8. Indpls N. Central – 6-2 78 8
  9. Homestead – 7-1 62 10
  10. Lawrence North – 5-3 40 9
    Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 32. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 8-0 280 1
  2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 7-1 242 2
  3. Valparaiso – 4-0 218 3
  4. Whiteland – 7-1 180 5
  5. New Palestine – 6-1 174 4
  6. Decatur Central – 6-2 156 6
  7. Floyd Central – 6-2 92 9
  8. Lafayette Harrison – 5-3 80 NR
  9. Michigan City – 4-2 46 7
  10. Mishawaka – 4-3 32 NR
    Others receiving votes: Castle 24. Ev. North 10. Zionsville 6.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (13) 8-0 268 1
  2. Ev. Central (1) 8-0 242 2
  3. Mooresville – 7-1 216 3
  4. E. Central – 7-1 176 4
  5. Indpls Roncalli – 6-1 164 5
  6. Lowell – 7-1 142 6
  7. Leo – 7-1 102 7
  8. Hobart – 5-2 74 8
  9. Jasper – 6-2 56 9
  10. Silver Creek – 8-0 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Northridge 28. Delta 18. Martinsville 16.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (12) 7-1 276 1
  2. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 246 2
  3. W. Lafayette – 7-1 214 4
  4. Southridge (1) 8-0 206 3
  5. Danville – 6-0 172 5
  6. Lawrenceburg – 7-1 136 6
  7. Norwell – 7-1 114 8
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 3-3 56 7
  9. Tri-West – 6-2 50 10
  10. Gibson Southern – 5-3 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 14. Indpls Ritter 14. Franklin Co. 4. Hanover Central 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Andrean (14) 7-1 280 1
  2. Eastbrook – 7-1 240 2
  3. Pioneer – 7-1 226 3
  4. Eastside – 7-1 170 4
  5. Heritage Christian – 6-1 154 5
  6. Triton Central – 6-1 136 6
  7. Tell City – 6-1 116 7
  8. Eastern (Greentown) – 8-0 92 9
  9. S. Vermillion – 7-1 52 10
  10. Fairfield – 7-0 34 NR
    Others receiving votes: Tipton 16. Rensselaer 10. Ev. Mater Dei 6. LaVille 4. Seeger 2. Bremen 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. S. Adams (13) 8-0 278 1
  2. Indpls Lutheran (1) 7-1 246 2
  3. Southwood – 8-0 220 3
  4. W. Washington – 7-0 178 4
  5. Covenant Christian – 8-0 158 5
  6. S. Putnam – 8-0 144 6
  7. Adams Central – 5-2 106 7
  8. Parke Heritage – 5-1 90 8
  9. N. Judson – 7-1 60 9
  10. Monroe Central – 5-1 42 10
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 18.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

