10/13 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 13, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (14) 8-0 280 1
- Westfield – 7-1 230 3
- Lafayette Jeff – 8-0 220 2
- Brownsburg – 7-1 192 4
- Elkhart – 6-0 152 5
- Carmel – 6-2 144 6
- Merrillville – 6-1 108 7
- Indpls N. Central – 6-2 78 8
- Homestead – 7-1 62 10
- Lawrence North – 5-3 40 9
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 32. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (14) 8-0 280 1
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 7-1 242 2
- Valparaiso – 4-0 218 3
- Whiteland – 7-1 180 5
- New Palestine – 6-1 174 4
- Decatur Central – 6-2 156 6
- Floyd Central – 6-2 92 9
- Lafayette Harrison – 5-3 80 NR
- Michigan City – 4-2 46 7
- Mishawaka – 4-3 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 24. Ev. North 10. Zionsville 6.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (13) 8-0 268 1
- Ev. Central (1) 8-0 242 2
- Mooresville – 7-1 216 3
- E. Central – 7-1 176 4
- Indpls Roncalli – 6-1 164 5
- Lowell – 7-1 142 6
- Leo – 7-1 102 7
- Hobart – 5-2 74 8
- Jasper – 6-2 56 9
- Silver Creek – 8-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 28. Delta 18. Martinsville 16.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (12) 7-1 276 1
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 246 2
- W. Lafayette – 7-1 214 4
- Southridge (1) 8-0 206 3
- Danville – 6-0 172 5
- Lawrenceburg – 7-1 136 6
- Norwell – 7-1 114 8
- Indpls Brebeuf – 3-3 56 7
- Tri-West – 6-2 50 10
- Gibson Southern – 5-3 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 14. Indpls Ritter 14. Franklin Co. 4. Hanover Central 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Andrean (14) 7-1 280 1
- Eastbrook – 7-1 240 2
- Pioneer – 7-1 226 3
- Eastside – 7-1 170 4
- Heritage Christian – 6-1 154 5
- Triton Central – 6-1 136 6
- Tell City – 6-1 116 7
- Eastern (Greentown) – 8-0 92 9
- S. Vermillion – 7-1 52 10
- Fairfield – 7-0 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 16. Rensselaer 10. Ev. Mater Dei 6. LaVille 4. Seeger 2. Bremen 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- S. Adams (13) 8-0 278 1
- Indpls Lutheran (1) 7-1 246 2
- Southwood – 8-0 220 3
- W. Washington – 7-0 178 4
- Covenant Christian – 8-0 158 5
- S. Putnam – 8-0 144 6
- Adams Central – 5-2 106 7
- Parke Heritage – 5-1 90 8
- N. Judson – 7-1 60 9
- Monroe Central – 5-1 42 10
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 18.