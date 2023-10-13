FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a Bishop Luers loss to Homestead in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” and a Snider victory over Wayne in week nine the Knights and the Panthers will share the 2023 SAC title, as Luers won the SAC “B” Division while Snider won the “A” Division and the teams did not play head-to-head this season.

Carroll also finished 6-1 in SAC play following Friday’s 51-14 win over North Side, bu,t by virtue of their head-to-head loss to Snider, the Chargers did not earn a share of the SAC title.