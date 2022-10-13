FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday was a strong day for northeast Indiana girls soccer teams. Four clubs are moving on to Saturday’s regional title round after winning their semifinal matchups.

In Class 3A, Carroll’s Leila Mojtahedi’s first half goal put the Chargers in front for good over McCutcheon. In Class 2A, a Northeast 8 conference rematch is set after Leo and Bellmont dominated in their matchups. Finally, Canterbury is advancing to the Class A regional finals after dominating Eastbrook on their home pitch.

Class 3A

McCutcheon 0 Carroll 1 F

Homestead 0 Noblesville 3 F

Class 2A

Western 0 Leo 5 F

Bellmont 3 Hamilton Heights 0 F

Class A

Eastbrook 0 Canterbury 5 F