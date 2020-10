FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The regular season comes to a close this Friday night, but there’s still plenty to discuss in the week nine edition of “Inside The Zone” with Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini.

Among the topics broached in the newest edition of the show, the two break down the Eastside-Angola contest which will be the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” Snider’s improvement on the season, and what makes Leo a dangerous team going forward.