10/12 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (13) 8-0 278 1
- Westfield – 7-1 240 2
- Merrillville (1) 8-0 222 3
- Carmel – 7-1 196 4
- Hamilton Southeastern – 7-1 164 5
- Brownsburg – 6-2 144 6
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 7-1 106 8
- Lawrence North – 5-2 78 7
- Warsaw – 7-1 50 NR
- Warren Central – 5-3 34 9
Others receiving votes: Chesterton 10. Indpls Ben Davis 6. Columbus North 4. Crown Point 4. Fishers 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (13) 8-0 260 1
- Decatur Central – 7-1 232 2
- Lafayette Harrison – 7-1 192 3
- Valparaiso – 7-1 170 5
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 6-1 160 4
- Bloomington South – 6-1 108 6
- Concord – 7-1 94 7
- Mishawaka – 6-1 64 10
- Zionsville – 4-4 54 NR
- Michigan City – 5-3 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32. Kokomo 18. Castle 8. New Palestine 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Roncalli (12) 8-0 258 1
- Leo (1) 8-0 222 2
- Jasper – 8-0 200 3
- E. Central – 7-1 186 4
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 7-1 164 5
- Ev. Memorial – 7-1 112 6
- Mooresville – 6-2 90 7
- Indpls Chatard – 4-4 84 8
- New Prairie – 7-1 66 9
- Northview – 6-1 34 10
Others receiving votes: Hobart 8. Culver Academy 4. E. Noble 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (11) 8-0 254 1
- Gibson Southern (2) 7-1 230 2
- Danville – 7-1 176 4
- Lawrenceburg – 7-1 156 5
- Indpls Brebeuf – 6-2 152 3
- Brownstown – 8-0 130 6
- Tippecanoe Valley – 8-0 106 7
- Norwell – 7-1 84 8
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 7-1 46 10
- Tri-West – 6-2 44 9
Others receiving votes: Jimtown 18. Mishawaka Marian 12. Owen Valley 12. Sullivan 6. Western Boone 2. Heritage Hills 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ft. Wayne Luers (13) 8-0 260 1
- Eastbrook – 7-0 222 2
- Heritage Christian – 8-0 192 3
- Eastside – 8-0 172 5
- Linton – 8-0 150 6
- Andrean – 6-2 128 7
- Ev. Mater Dei – 6-2 96 8
- Tipton – 7-1 92 4
- Centerville – 7-0 60 10
- Lafayette Catholic – 5-3 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Speedway 16. Monrovia 14.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (10) 8-0 248 1
- Monroe Central (2) 8-0 232 2
- Adams Central (1) 7-1 214 3
- Winamac – 6-0 190 4
- S. Putnam – 7-1 154 5
- S. Adams – 6-2 102 7
- Parke Heritage – 6-2 96 8
- Springs Valley – 6-1 80 9
- Churubusco – 6-2 42 10
- Covenant Christian – 5-3 26 6
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 20. Indpls Park Tudor 10. Covington 8. Carroll (Flora) 6. Sheridan 2.