10/12 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (13) 8-0 278 1
  2. Westfield – 7-1 240 2
  3. Merrillville (1) 8-0 222 3
  4. Carmel – 7-1 196 4
  5. Hamilton Southeastern – 7-1 164 5
  6. Brownsburg – 6-2 144 6
  7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 7-1 106 8
  8. Lawrence North – 5-2 78 7
  9. Warsaw – 7-1 50 NR
  10. Warren Central – 5-3 34 9
    Others receiving votes: Chesterton 10. Indpls Ben Davis 6. Columbus North 4. Crown Point 4. Fishers 4.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 8-0 260 1
  2. Decatur Central – 7-1 232 2
  3. Lafayette Harrison – 7-1 192 3
  4. Valparaiso – 7-1 170 5
  5. Ft. Wayne Snider – 6-1 160 4
  6. Bloomington South – 6-1 108 6
  7. Concord – 7-1 94 7
  8. Mishawaka – 6-1 64 10
  9. Zionsville – 4-4 54 NR
  10. Michigan City – 5-3 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32. Kokomo 18. Castle 8. New Palestine 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Roncalli (12) 8-0 258 1
  2. Leo (1) 8-0 222 2
  3. Jasper – 8-0 200 3
  4. E. Central – 7-1 186 4
  5. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 7-1 164 5
  6. Ev. Memorial – 7-1 112 6
  7. Mooresville – 6-2 90 7
  8. Indpls Chatard – 4-4 84 8
  9. New Prairie – 7-1 66 9
  10. Northview – 6-1 34 10
    Others receiving votes: Hobart 8. Culver Academy 4. E. Noble 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (11) 8-0 254 1
  2. Gibson Southern (2) 7-1 230 2
  3. Danville – 7-1 176 4
  4. Lawrenceburg – 7-1 156 5
  5. Indpls Brebeuf – 6-2 152 3
  6. Brownstown – 8-0 130 6
  7. Tippecanoe Valley – 8-0 106 7
  8. Norwell – 7-1 84 8
  9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 7-1 46 10
  10. Tri-West – 6-2 44 9
    Others receiving votes: Jimtown 18. Mishawaka Marian 12. Owen Valley 12. Sullivan 6. Western Boone 2. Heritage Hills 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Luers (13) 8-0 260 1
  2. Eastbrook – 7-0 222 2
  3. Heritage Christian – 8-0 192 3
  4. Eastside – 8-0 172 5
  5. Linton – 8-0 150 6
  6. Andrean – 6-2 128 7
  7. Ev. Mater Dei – 6-2 96 8
  8. Tipton – 7-1 92 4
  9. Centerville – 7-0 60 10
  10. Lafayette Catholic – 5-3 28 NR
    Others receiving votes: Speedway 16. Monrovia 14.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 8-0 248 1
  2. Monroe Central (2) 8-0 232 2
  3. Adams Central (1) 7-1 214 3
  4. Winamac – 6-0 190 4
  5. S. Putnam – 7-1 154 5
  6. S. Adams – 6-2 102 7
  7. Parke Heritage – 6-2 96 8
  8. Springs Valley – 6-1 80 9
  9. Churubusco – 6-2 42 10
  10. Covenant Christian – 5-3 26 6
    Others receiving votes: N. Judson 20. Indpls Park Tudor 10. Covington 8. Carroll (Flora) 6. Sheridan 2.

