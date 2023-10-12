FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a trip to the regional championship on the line, northeast Indiana represented well during Thursday’s semifinal round across the Hoosier state.

Among the six area teams remaining, five won their regional semifinal games on Thursday. Carroll, Bellmont, Leo, Canterbury and Westview are still dancing in the IHSAA state tournament.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard around northeast Indiana.

Class 3A

Noblesville 7 Northrop 2

Carroll 1 Harrison 0

Winners play Saturday at Kokomo (4:30 p.m.)

Class 2A

Yorktown 0 Bellmont 7

Leo 4 Oak Hill 0

Winners play Saturday at Norwell (4:30 p.m.)

Class 1A

Canterbury 1 Eastbrook 0

Faith Christian 2 (1) Sheridan 2 (3) – Sheridan advances on penalty kicks

Winners play Saturday at Taylor (4 p.m.)

Westview 1 Trinity 0

Morgan Township 2 Wheeler 3

Winners play Saturday at Westview (4 p.m.)