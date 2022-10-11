The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Brownsburg (10) 8-0 290 1
- Center Grove (5) 7-1 280 2
- Indpls Cathedral – 6-1 228 3
- Hamilton Southeastern – 8-0 214 4
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 8-0 174 6
- Crown Point – 8-0 142 7
- Indpls Ben Davis – 5-3 98 9
- Westfield – 5-3 62 10
- Carmel – 5-3 60 5
- Penn – 6-2 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Elkhart 30. Lafayette Jeff 6. Lawrence Central 4. Warren Central 4. Fishers 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Merrillville (9) 7-1 288 1
- Ft. Wayne Snider (4) 7-1 272 2
- Whiteland (2) 7-1 246 3
- Bloomington South – 6-1 176 4
- Mishawaka – 7-1 168 5
- Lafayette Harrison – 7-1 160 6
- Ft. Wayne North – 6-2 136 7
- Franklin – 6-2 108 8
- Valparaiso – 5-3 52 10
- Castle – 5-3 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 18. Terre Haute South 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (14) 8-0 298 1
- Indpls Roncalli (1) 7-1 248 2
- NorthWood – 8-0 244 3
- E. Central – 7-1 198 4
- Kokomo – 8-0 176 T5
- Ev. Reitz – 8-0 162 7
- Mooresville – 6-2 110 10
- New Prairie – 7-1 66 T5
- Martinsville – 6-2 60 8
- Columbia City – 7-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 24. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 6. Ev. Memorial 4.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (10) 8-0 286 1
- Gibson Southern (1) 8-0 230 2
- Norwell (1) 8-0 222 3
- Indpls Chatard (3) 5-3 204 5
- Oak Hill – 8-0 168 4
- Hanover Central – 8-0 122 6
- Owen Valley – 8-0 110 7
- Western Boone – 7-1 90 8
- Lawrenceburg – 7-1 66 9
- Southridge – 7-1 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-West 40. Tippecanoe Valley 26. Calumet 18. Garrett 18. Guerin Catholic 4. Jimtown 4.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Linton (11) 8-0 266 1
- Andrean (2) 6-2 262 2
- LaVille (2) 8-0 240 3
- Ev. Mater Dei – 6-2 196 4
- Indpls Scecina – 7-1 180 5
- Triton Central – 6-2 140 7
- Lafayette Catholic – 6-2 118 6
- Rochester – 7-1 70 9
- Ft. Wayne Luers – 4-4 58 10
- Eastside – 6-2 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastbrook 22. Indpls Howe 16. Perry Central 12. Churubusco 6. Heritage Christian 6. N. Posey 4.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (13) 8-0 290 1
- Adams Central (2) 8-0 266 2
- N. Decatur – 8-0 224 4
- Carroll (Flora) – 8-0 176 5
- N. Judson – 7-1 164 3
- S. Putnam – 7-1 158 7
- Tecumseh – 8-0 124 6
- Tri – 7-1 98 8
- Sheridan – 7-1 62 10
- S. Adams – 6-2 58 9
Others receiving votes: Providence 22. Covenant Christian 6. N. Vermillion 2.