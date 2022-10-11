The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Brownsburg (10) 8-0 290 1 Center Grove (5) 7-1 280 2 Indpls Cathedral – 6-1 228 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 8-0 214 4 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 8-0 174 6 Crown Point – 8-0 142 7 Indpls Ben Davis – 5-3 98 9 Westfield – 5-3 62 10 Carmel – 5-3 60 5 Penn – 6-2 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Elkhart 30. Lafayette Jeff 6. Lawrence Central 4. Warren Central 4. Fishers 4.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Merrillville (9) 7-1 288 1 Ft. Wayne Snider (4) 7-1 272 2 Whiteland (2) 7-1 246 3 Bloomington South – 6-1 176 4 Mishawaka – 7-1 168 5 Lafayette Harrison – 7-1 160 6 Ft. Wayne North – 6-2 136 7 Franklin – 6-2 108 8 Valparaiso – 5-3 52 10 Castle – 5-3 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 18. Terre Haute South 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

New Palestine (14) 8-0 298 1 Indpls Roncalli (1) 7-1 248 2 NorthWood – 8-0 244 3 E. Central – 7-1 198 4 Kokomo – 8-0 176 T5 Ev. Reitz – 8-0 162 7 Mooresville – 6-2 110 10 New Prairie – 7-1 66 T5 Martinsville – 6-2 60 8 Columbia City – 7-1 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 24. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 6. Ev. Memorial 4.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

W. Lafayette (10) 8-0 286 1 Gibson Southern (1) 8-0 230 2 Norwell (1) 8-0 222 3 Indpls Chatard (3) 5-3 204 5 Oak Hill – 8-0 168 4 Hanover Central – 8-0 122 6 Owen Valley – 8-0 110 7 Western Boone – 7-1 90 8 Lawrenceburg – 7-1 66 9 Southridge – 7-1 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-West 40. Tippecanoe Valley 26. Calumet 18. Garrett 18. Guerin Catholic 4. Jimtown 4.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Linton (11) 8-0 266 1 Andrean (2) 6-2 262 2 LaVille (2) 8-0 240 3 Ev. Mater Dei – 6-2 196 4 Indpls Scecina – 7-1 180 5 Triton Central – 6-2 140 7 Lafayette Catholic – 6-2 118 6 Rochester – 7-1 70 9 Ft. Wayne Luers – 4-4 58 10 Eastside – 6-2 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Eastbrook 22. Indpls Howe 16. Perry Central 12. Churubusco 6. Heritage Christian 6. N. Posey 4.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs