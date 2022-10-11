The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Brownsburg (10) 8-0 290 1
  2. Center Grove (5) 7-1 280 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 6-1 228 3
  4. Hamilton Southeastern – 8-0 214 4
  5. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 8-0 174 6
  6. Crown Point – 8-0 142 7
  7. Indpls Ben Davis – 5-3 98 9
  8. Westfield – 5-3 62 10
  9. Carmel – 5-3 60 5
  10. Penn – 6-2 54 NR
    Others receiving votes: Elkhart 30. Lafayette Jeff 6. Lawrence Central 4. Warren Central 4. Fishers 4.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Merrillville (9) 7-1 288 1
  2. Ft. Wayne Snider (4) 7-1 272 2
  3. Whiteland (2) 7-1 246 3
  4. Bloomington South – 6-1 176 4
  5. Mishawaka – 7-1 168 5
  6. Lafayette Harrison – 7-1 160 6
  7. Ft. Wayne North – 6-2 136 7
  8. Franklin – 6-2 108 8
  9. Valparaiso – 5-3 52 10
  10. Castle – 5-3 24 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 18. Terre Haute South 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (14) 8-0 298 1
  2. Indpls Roncalli (1) 7-1 248 2
  3. NorthWood – 8-0 244 3
  4. E. Central – 7-1 198 4
  5. Kokomo – 8-0 176 T5
  6. Ev. Reitz – 8-0 162 7
  7. Mooresville – 6-2 110 10
  8. New Prairie – 7-1 66 T5
  9. Martinsville – 6-2 60 8
  10. Columbia City – 7-1 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 24. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 6. Ev. Memorial 4.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (10) 8-0 286 1
  2. Gibson Southern (1) 8-0 230 2
  3. Norwell (1) 8-0 222 3
  4. Indpls Chatard (3) 5-3 204 5
  5. Oak Hill – 8-0 168 4
  6. Hanover Central – 8-0 122 6
  7. Owen Valley – 8-0 110 7
  8. Western Boone – 7-1 90 8
  9. Lawrenceburg – 7-1 66 9
  10. Southridge – 7-1 42 NR
    Others receiving votes: Tri-West 40. Tippecanoe Valley 26. Calumet 18. Garrett 18. Guerin Catholic 4. Jimtown 4.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Linton (11) 8-0 266 1
  2. Andrean (2) 6-2 262 2
  3. LaVille (2) 8-0 240 3
  4. Ev. Mater Dei – 6-2 196 4
  5. Indpls Scecina – 7-1 180 5
  6. Triton Central – 6-2 140 7
  7. Lafayette Catholic – 6-2 118 6
  8. Rochester – 7-1 70 9
  9. Ft. Wayne Luers – 4-4 58 10
  10. Eastside – 6-2 54 NR
    Others receiving votes: Eastbrook 22. Indpls Howe 16. Perry Central 12. Churubusco 6. Heritage Christian 6. N. Posey 4.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (13) 8-0 290 1
  2. Adams Central (2) 8-0 266 2
  3. N. Decatur – 8-0 224 4
  4. Carroll (Flora) – 8-0 176 5
  5. N. Judson – 7-1 164 3
  6. S. Putnam – 7-1 158 7
  7. Tecumseh – 8-0 124 6
  8. Tri – 7-1 98 8
  9. Sheridan – 7-1 62 10
  10. S. Adams – 6-2 58 9
    Others receiving votes: Providence 22. Covenant Christian 6. N. Vermillion 2.