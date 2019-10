FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - On a wet night in northeast Indiana Bishop Dwenger bested Snider 14-7 in a classic showdown for the Highlight Zone "Game of the Week," while Homestead clinched its first-ever SAC title, East Noble and South Adams each earned at least a share of their respective conference crowns, while Eastside won the NECC small division title outright in week eight!