LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo freshman Hudson Douglas found the back of the net in the 74th minute to break a 1-1 tie and send the Lions to the 2A regional championship game as Leo bested Mississinewa 2-1 to headline area boys soccer regional semifinal play on Wednesday.

Leo led 1-0 after a goal off the head of Brooks Opliger in the 33rd minute. Mississinewa evened the score in the 48th minute when Karysn Bougher would tally the lone goal of the night for the Indians.

Leo advances to face Concordia at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the 2A regional championship match at Norwell. The Cadets bested Northwestern 3-1 on the road on Wednesday to advance.

3A Regional Semifinals

Noblesville 2 Warsaw 1 (PK)

Carroll 2 Lafayette Harrison 1

Winners play Saturday at Kokomo (2 p.m.)

2A Regional Semifinals

Mississinewa 1 Leo 2

Concordia 3 Northwestern 1

Winners play Saturday at Norwell (2 p.m.)

2A Regional Semifinals

West Noble 0 Mishawaka Marian 3

West Lafayette 1 Illiana Christian 0

Winners play Saturday at Mishawaka Marian (2 p.m.)

1A Regional Semifinals

Westview 1 Bethany Christian 2 (PK)

Morgan Township 0 Wheeler 6

Winners play Saturday at Westview (2 p.m.)