INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 10, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Brownsburg
|(11)
|8-0
|286
|1
|2. Center Grove
|(2)
|7-1
|262
|2
|3. Indpls Ben Davis
|(2)
|7-1
|258
|3
|4. Hamilton Southeastern
|–
|7-1
|182
|5
|5. Crown Point
|–
|8-0
|176
|4
|6. Westfield
|–
|7-1
|156
|6
|7. Indpls Cathedral
|–
|6-2
|124
|8
|8. Penn
|–
|7-1
|98
|9
|9. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
|–
|6-2
|46
|10
|10. Fishers
|–
|5-3
|34
|7
Others receiving votes: Carmel 18. Warsaw 10.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bloomington North
|(14)
|8-0
|296
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Snider
|(1)
|7-1
|266
|2
|3. Bloomington South
|–
|7-1
|236
|3
|4. Valparaiso
|–
|6-2
|204
|4
|5. Lafayette Harrison
|–
|7-1
|172
|5
|6. Merrillville
|–
|6-2
|134
|7
|7. Decatur Central
|–
|6-2
|118
|T8
|8. Floyd Central
|–
|7-1
|88
|T8
|9. Mishawaka
|–
|6-2
|74
|10
|10. Plainfield
|–
|6-2
|42
|6
Others receiving votes: Castle 10. Whiteland 6. McCutcheon 4.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. E. Central
|(14)
|8-0
|298
|1
|2. Ev. Reitz
|(1)
|8-0
|268
|2
|3. Northridge
|–
|7-1
|204
|4
|4. New Palestine
|–
|7-1
|196
|5
|5. Kokomo
|–
|7-1
|162
|6
|6. Greenfield
|–
|7-1
|158
|7
|7. Mississinewa
|–
|8-0
|94
|9
|8. E. Noble
|–
|6-2
|92
|NR
|9. New Haven
|–
|7-1
|68
|3
|10. Leo
|–
|6-2
|48
|NR
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 24. Ev. Memorial 18. Pendleton Hts. 12. New Prairie 8.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(15)
|8-0
|300
|1
|2. Hanover Central
|–
|8-0
|222
|2
|3. Guerin Catholic
|–
|6-2
|198
|3
|4. Tippecanoe Valley
|–
|8-0
|194
|5
|5. Hamilton Hts.
|–
|8-0
|188
|4
|6. Gibson Southern
|–
|6-2
|134
|6
|7. Heritage Hills
|–
|7-1
|110
|7
|8. Tri-West
|–
|7-1
|90
|8
|9. Peru
|–
|8-0
|76
|9
|10. Knox
|–
|8-0
|60
|10
Others receiving votes: W. Noble 30. W. Lafayette 18. Batesville 14. Lawrenceburg 8. Centerville 6. Vincennes 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Triton Central
|(11)
|7-1
|284
|1
|2. Linton
|(2)
|7-1
|260
|2
|3. Brownstown
|(1)
|7-1
|228
|3
|4. N. Posey
|–
|7-1
|190
|4
|5. LaVille
|(1)
|7-1
|182
|5
|6. Ft. Wayne Luers
|–
|6-2
|134
|7
|7. Alexandria
|–
|7-1
|128
|8
|8. Eastbrook
|–
|7-1
|46
|T10
|9. S. Vermillion
|–
|7-1
|44
|T10
|10. Bluffton
|–
|6-2
|38
|6
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 28. Paoli 24. Rochester 18. Greencastle 14. Northeastern 12. Indpls Scecina 10. Eastern (Greentown) 6. Heritage Christian 4.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(15)
|8-0
|300
|1
|2. Adams Central
|–
|8-0
|268
|2
|3. Carroll (Flora)
|–
|8-0
|236
|3
|4. Providence
|–
|8-0
|202
|4
|5. Indpls Park Tudor
|–
|8-0
|182
|5
|6. S. Putnam
|–
|7-1
|154
|6
|7. N. White
|–
|8-0
|106
|9
|8. Springs Valley
|–
|7-1
|90
|NR
|9. Sheridan
|–
|6-2
|56
|7
|10. Madison-Grant
|–
|6-2
|30
|8
Others receiving votes: W. Central 14. Triton 8. Milan 2. S. Adams 2.