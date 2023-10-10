INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 10, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Brownsburg(11)8-02861
2. Center Grove(2)7-12622
3. Indpls Ben Davis(2)7-12583
4. Hamilton Southeastern7-11825
5. Crown Point8-01764
6. Westfield7-11566
7. Indpls Cathedral6-21248
8. Penn7-1989
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne)6-24610
10. Fishers5-3347

Others receiving votes: Carmel 18. Warsaw 10.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Bloomington North(14)8-02961
2. Ft. Wayne Snider(1)7-12662
3. Bloomington South7-12363
4. Valparaiso6-22044
5. Lafayette Harrison7-11725
6. Merrillville6-21347
7. Decatur Central6-2118T8
8. Floyd Central7-188T8
9. Mishawaka6-27410
10. Plainfield6-2426

Others receiving votes: Castle 10. Whiteland 6. McCutcheon 4.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. E. Central(14)8-02981
2. Ev. Reitz(1)8-02682
3. Northridge7-12044
4. New Palestine7-11965
5. Kokomo7-11626
6. Greenfield7-11587
7. Mississinewa8-0949
8. E. Noble6-292NR
9. New Haven7-1683
10. Leo6-248NR

Others receiving votes: NorthWood 24. Ev. Memorial 18. Pendleton Hts. 12. New Prairie 8.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(15)8-03001
2. Hanover Central8-02222
3. Guerin Catholic6-21983
4. Tippecanoe Valley8-01945
5. Hamilton Hts.8-01884
6. Gibson Southern6-21346
7. Heritage Hills7-11107
8. Tri-West7-1908
9. Peru8-0769
10. Knox8-06010

Others receiving votes: W. Noble 30. W. Lafayette 18. Batesville 14. Lawrenceburg 8. Centerville 6. Vincennes 2.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Triton Central(11)7-12841
2. Linton(2)7-12602
3. Brownstown(1)7-12283
4. N. Posey7-11904
5. LaVille(1)7-11825
6. Ft. Wayne Luers6-21347
7. Alexandria7-11288
8. Eastbrook7-146T10
9. S. Vermillion7-144T10
10. Bluffton6-2386

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 28. Paoli 24. Rochester 18. Greencastle 14. Northeastern 12. Indpls Scecina 10. Eastern (Greentown) 6. Heritage Christian 4.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(15)8-03001
2. Adams Central8-02682
3. Carroll (Flora)8-02363
4. Providence8-02024
5. Indpls Park Tudor8-01825
6. S. Putnam7-11546
7. N. White8-01069
8. Springs Valley7-190NR
9. Sheridan6-2567
10. Madison-Grant6-2308

Others receiving votes: W. Central 14. Triton 8. Milan 2. S. Adams 2.