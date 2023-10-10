INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 10, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Brownsburg (11) 8-0 286 1 2. Center Grove (2) 7-1 262 2 3. Indpls Ben Davis (2) 7-1 258 3 4. Hamilton Southeastern – 7-1 182 5 5. Crown Point – 8-0 176 4 6. Westfield – 7-1 156 6 7. Indpls Cathedral – 6-2 124 8 8. Penn – 7-1 98 9 9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 6-2 46 10 10. Fishers – 5-3 34 7

Others receiving votes: Carmel 18. Warsaw 10.

5A Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Bloomington North (14) 8-0 296 1 2. Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 7-1 266 2 3. Bloomington South – 7-1 236 3 4. Valparaiso – 6-2 204 4 5. Lafayette Harrison – 7-1 172 5 6. Merrillville – 6-2 134 7 7. Decatur Central – 6-2 118 T8 8. Floyd Central – 7-1 88 T8 9. Mishawaka – 6-2 74 10 10. Plainfield – 6-2 42 6

Others receiving votes: Castle 10. Whiteland 6. McCutcheon 4.

4A Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. E. Central (14) 8-0 298 1 2. Ev. Reitz (1) 8-0 268 2 3. Northridge – 7-1 204 4 4. New Palestine – 7-1 196 5 5. Kokomo – 7-1 162 6 6. Greenfield – 7-1 158 7 7. Mississinewa – 8-0 94 9 8. E. Noble – 6-2 92 NR 9. New Haven – 7-1 68 3 10. Leo – 6-2 48 NR

Others receiving votes: NorthWood 24. Ev. Memorial 18. Pendleton Hts. 12. New Prairie 8.

3A Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Indpls Chatard (15) 8-0 300 1 2. Hanover Central – 8-0 222 2 3. Guerin Catholic – 6-2 198 3 4. Tippecanoe Valley – 8-0 194 5 5. Hamilton Hts. – 8-0 188 4 6. Gibson Southern – 6-2 134 6 7. Heritage Hills – 7-1 110 7 8. Tri-West – 7-1 90 8 9. Peru – 8-0 76 9 10. Knox – 8-0 60 10

Others receiving votes: W. Noble 30. W. Lafayette 18. Batesville 14. Lawrenceburg 8. Centerville 6. Vincennes 2.

2A Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Triton Central (11) 7-1 284 1 2. Linton (2) 7-1 260 2 3. Brownstown (1) 7-1 228 3 4. N. Posey – 7-1 190 4 5. LaVille (1) 7-1 182 5 6. Ft. Wayne Luers – 6-2 134 7 7. Alexandria – 7-1 128 8 8. Eastbrook – 7-1 46 T10 9. S. Vermillion – 7-1 44 T10 10. Bluffton – 6-2 38 6

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 28. Paoli 24. Rochester 18. Greencastle 14. Northeastern 12. Indpls Scecina 10. Eastern (Greentown) 6. Heritage Christian 4.

1A Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 8-0 300 1 2. Adams Central – 8-0 268 2 3. Carroll (Flora) – 8-0 236 3 4. Providence – 8-0 202 4 5. Indpls Park Tudor – 8-0 182 5 6. S. Putnam – 7-1 154 6 7. N. White – 8-0 106 9 8. Springs Valley – 7-1 90 NR 9. Sheridan – 6-2 56 7 10. Madison-Grant – 6-2 30 8

Others receiving votes: W. Central 14. Triton 8. Milan 2. S. Adams 2.