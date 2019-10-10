10/10 Girls Sectional Semifinals

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 15 Carroll vs. East Noble… winner vs. North Side vs. Snider on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the sectional title.

3A at East Noble HS

East Noble 0 Carroll 5

North Side — Snider —

Carroll vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title

3A at Warsaw HS

Huntington North 1 Homestead 4

South Side — Warsaw —

Homestead vs. ___ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title

2A at Lakeland HS

Lakeland 1 NorthWood 3

Wawasee — DeKalb —

NorthWood vs. ___ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title

2A at Leo HS

Leo 5 Garrett 0

Columbia City — Bishop Dwenger —

Leo vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title

2A at Bellmont HS

Norwell 0 Bellmont 5

Marion — Heritage —

Bellmont vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title

1A at Westview HS

Lakewood Park Christian 0 Bethany Christian 3

Elkhart Christian Academy — Lakeland Christian Academy —

Bethany Christian vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title

1A at Eastbrook HS

Wabash 2 Whitko 0

Eastbrook — Manchester —

Wabash vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title

1A at Canterbury HS

South Adams 1 Bishop Luers 0

Woodlan — Blackhawk Christian —

South Adams vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title