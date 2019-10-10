10/10 Girls Sectional Semifinals

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 15 Carroll vs. East Noble… winner vs. North Side vs. Snider on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the sectional title.
3A at East Noble HS
East Noble 0 Carroll 5
North Side — Snider —
Carroll vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title
3A at Warsaw HS
Huntington North 1 Homestead 4
South Side — Warsaw —
Homestead vs. ___ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title
2A at Lakeland HS
Lakeland 1 NorthWood 3
Wawasee — DeKalb —
NorthWood vs. ___ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title
2A at Leo HS
Leo 5 Garrett 0
Columbia City — Bishop Dwenger —
Leo vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title
2A at Bellmont HS
Norwell 0 Bellmont 5
Marion — Heritage —
Bellmont vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title
1A at Westview HS
Lakewood Park Christian 0 Bethany Christian 3
Elkhart Christian Academy — Lakeland Christian Academy —
Bethany Christian vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title
1A at Eastbrook HS
Wabash 2 Whitko 0
Eastbrook — Manchester —
Wabash vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title
1A at Canterbury HS
South Adams 1 Bishop Luers 0
Woodlan — Blackhawk Christian —
South Adams vs. ____ at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title